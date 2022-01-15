We all fear something. For many it’s their past — someone they fatally wronged rising from the grave to haunt them, if only in their dreams depriving them of any respite from the hellscape of their existence.
For others, it’s spiders and/or clowns, or spider clowns (just try to get that image out of your head).
For me, it’s breaking my glasses.
Eyesight is my weakness. But it can be corrected by lenses, you say — corrective lenses to be exact.
That sounds nice, but what does that mean? It means I am reliant on a vision professional (optometrist or ophthalmologist) to diagnose my condition and an optician to dial in the lenses.
What normal person would freak out about that, you ask. Those are typically nice people, intent on helping others.
(Cue: chuckle, chuckle, chuckle sound)
If only I lived in your world — what a delusional paradise of perpetually happy-hour priced draft craft beers that must be.
But the list of people I have to rely on to exercise my God-given, constitutional right to clear vision goes on, doesn’t it? We’re talking about an entire globe-spanning industry.
According to the internet — which has never lied to me or told me it would meet me for a beer after work and then not showed up — 90% of lenses and eye glass frames are manufactured in China, better known as Red China.
That’s right, the g(osh)-d(arn) Communist control my vision. That makes me complicit in the sins of that godless nation. If it’s Chinese manufacturing that can only mean child labor or Uyghur forced-labor camps — or the diabolical duo of Uyghur child labor camps.
How exactly am I supposed to feel good about that?
These would all be the harmless, scattered ramblings of a derailed mind, or the topic of a 400 level college course if it were not for one small point — Thursday morning I dropped my glasses on the bathroom floor and the right lens popped out.
I didn’t want to tell you because I didn’t want to upset you, but that’s where we’re at.
Looking back there may have been small, subtle clues I missed. I’ve had the frames for about six years and last time I got new lenses a couple of years ago the person at the frame place said, “You really should get new frames. These are about ready to fall apart.”
“Are you threatening me?” I shouted and then I stormed out. (Fun fact: This is the exact same thing I tell the dental hygienist when she tells me I need to floss daily.)
In hindsight and in light of the frame’s sudden, inexplicable loss of structural integrity, perhaps the person was not threatening me, but instead was giving me sound, professional-based advice. It just can hard to tell the difference in this crazy, mixed-up world.
Luckily I was able to wedge the lens back into the frame but the hold appears precarious. At that point I did the only thing I could do, the only thing anyone could do — I sat down and devised a list of seeing business.
This would be business that requires seeing, at other times I would keep the glasses in a secure case to minimize the risk of the lens popping out and literally disappearing from my view.
Without my glasses, the world is a bit of a blur, which is not a bad way to look at things but renders it difficult to make out letters and words, fine details (such as facial features) and some distinctions the facilitate ease of entry. (For example: Is that the door or the wall?)
All I can do is wait until the Chinese people rise up and shake off the skin-chaffing shackles of their communist oppressors to be replaced with the cushioned yoke of capitalism. To be honest I can’t see that happening soon, at least not without new glasses.
