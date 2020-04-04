I wake up at 5:15 a.m. Monday through Friday, go through the morning rituals, try to remember where exactly I am in my dress-shirt rotation.
Eventually, I don my professional garb — slacks, button-up shirt with collar and black dress shoes. I leave house and walk to work. It may seem like an horrid early start to a day but I enjoy each step in the transition from the person I am at home — husband, dad and world-class laze-about — to my managing editor alter ego.
I arrive at the building, snag the out-of-town papers delivered to the front door, let myself in, flip on the newsroom lights and boot up my computer.
I am the first one in the office. It’s been many years since I wasn’t the first person in the office.
I edit copy, text questions to reporters if needed (not everyone is required to be in the office early, but they need to be awake, reachable and coherent). The morning progresses as I work with the remote members of our production team in Bozeman, Montana and Wenatchee. It’s a far-flung crew for sure and I am merely the point guard distributing materials to the right spot at the right time.
It all gets done, I hit my marks in terms of deadlines. The paper heads to press, it never hasn’t — a point that never ceases to amaze me when I pause to think about it.
The rush over, I stand and stretch, grab my jacket and head out to get a cup of coffee … and then, I don’t.
I am a bubble boy. I lock in. I dispense with distractions. I focus on my focus.
Coffee is not just coffee. I could brew a cup in the vintage Mr. Coffee in the break room. “Coffee” is code for getting outside for a brief bit, engaging a human being rather than a computer screen. From the Daily Record location, both the Dakota Cafe and D&M Downtown are in my coffee-walk radius. I split it up, spreading my $2 as far as I can, in such a way I support an entire community, a way of life really.
COVID-19 has changed lives in ways large (death and disease) and small (a cup less coffee each day).
I am one of the lucky ones in that as an employee of an “essential” business I have an excuse for leaving the house each day. I walk alone, lock myself in a large and sparsely populated office. We easily give each other six feet — heck, we could space 60 feet apart without moving any office furniture.
If I’m honest, I notice COVID-19’s impact long before my unmet caffeine craving. It’s harder to get out of bed. The walk to the office is sluggish, as if the atmosphere is denser. What’s missing is the energy generated by people getting up and starting their day for a common purpose.
You might think there’s not much life in Ellensburg at 6 a.m., but there are people gearing up, heads looking out kitchen windows scanning what the weather holds while drinking cups of coffee and then getting in vehicles to commute to work. Others are getting in an early morning walk (with and without a dog) or run before starting their workday. I am just one of the souls contributing and tapping into the flow.
I always thought it as my own self-discipline that got me out of bed at an ridiculous hour every day. I didn’t notice the push of thousands of people simultaneously kick-starting their day. I didn’t notice until it was gone.
I’m just not as strong as I thought I was, or just didn’t realize how much others helped hold me up, gave me the juice to go.
The motion of life as we know it is on hold. COVID Life Lesson No. 147: We move as one or we don’t move much at all. I think that’s one I’ll remember.