Truth be told, I know a lot of Democrats. I was raised by Democrats. Most of my blood-kin are Democrats. I have even successfully talked a Democrat into buying me a beer a time or two.
So, while maybe I am not the ultimate, definitive source on all things Democrat, they are people I more or less know.
I can testify that not one of these Democrats has ever said anything along the lines of, “The one thing above all others I want to see before I die is a Joe Biden presidency.”
That’s not to say that not every single one of them voted for Biden, because they did. I’m not saying that my Democratic tribe would have voted for a stray dog rather than Donald Trump. I am saying they would have voted for a stray, rabid dog.
All of this in a way explains the situation in which we find ourselves. It is possible by the time you are reading this column on Saturday morning, one of the candidates will have reached the 270 delegate mark needed to declare “victory.”
Watching the vote tabulations late in the week, I got the distinct impression that none of the final states being tabulated wanted to be the one to push Biden over the 270 mark for fear of becoming the next stop on the Trump Train and its accompanying fleet of lawyers.
Eventually, though, odds are Biden will hit 270 and then the whole thing will shift to courtrooms across this great nation of ours.
When that occurs it will be greeted by a sigh of relief from Democrats. The sign will qualify as our moment of euphoria.
Upon his election, no one will run out and buy Biden-brand paraphernalia. No one will start following his Twitter account. I will go further and say that if Joe Biden gets a bee in his bonnet and says people should stop watching NFL games no one will listen to him let alone burn their game-day Russell Wilson jersey.
What was startling to me throughout the campaign was the success Trump had at labeling Biden a socialist if not a communist. If progressive Democrats drew up a list of top 10 candidates, Biden would not be on it. If they drew up a top 100 list he would not be on it. Just being Joe Biden is a disqualification in the eyes of progressive Democrats.
Biden is a Wall Street Democrat. He spent 36 years as a U.S. senator from Delaware — a state that only exists to fulfill its obligation as a corporate tax shelter. It’s a shame Americans are so oblivious to their own history or they would know that there were 12 original states and Delaware, where everyone from the 12 states hid their money.
If Biden were a socialist, people would be buying Biden-brand boxer briefs. He’d be far more interesting.
If someone were to ask me what to expect during the Biden term, I’d say get ready to calm down. He is definitely capable of being amusing at times, but he’s not going to excite. He’s not going to insult people or nations or entire nations of people. It will be like having an adult in charge of the White House. As we all know, “adult in charge” is slang for being in bed by 10 every night.
Biden sees himself as a transitional president. He’s a reset button. The biggest winner of the election was the GOP, which looks like it will retain control of the Senate and can try to reclaim the party from Trump. If Trump had won (or somehow does win) the logical progression for the Republican Party in terms of nomination for president in 2024 would have been Q from QAnon. I don’t think most of the rank and file Republicans wanted to go there.
All you need to know about Biden is that by all accounts he and Mitch McConnell get along fine.
If in 2016 the caution was the “strap yourself in because this could get bumpy,” the call with Biden taking charge is, “you are free to unfasten your seat belts and move around the cabin.”