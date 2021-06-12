My work as a parent is done.
I’ve given my children the most vital gift I could imagine — an exit strategy.
Last Friday morning, an email popped up on my phone with the following message:
“Congratulations, your application for Irish citizenship through entry on the Foreign Births Register has been successful.”
Actually, there were two emails — acknowledging that both my sons, Aidan and Finn, are now Irish citizens.
The boys were eligible for Irish citizenship because about 25 years ago I went through the same process to get myself on the Foreign Birth Register and then obtained an Irish passport.
I was eligible because Ireland allows you to claim citizenship if you have a parent or grandparent who was born in Ireland. My father was born in Ireland, as were all four of my grandparents.
One of the quirks of the system I was unaware of at the time is that since I obtained my citizenship prior to birth of my children, my children would be eligible to pursue citizenship through me. If I had waited until after their births, they would not have been eligible.
Now the (very far off in the distance) children of my children will be eligible for Irish citizenship and so on down the line.
I went through my grandmother on my mom’s side because it was easiest to obtain all her documents — birth certificate, U.S. citizenship papers, marriage certificate, etc. I’ve never seen any legal documentation of my father’s Irish birth or U.S. citizenship. I assume it existed at some point. My grandmother was the only one of that group who traveled back and forth to Ireland so she had been required to gather and present her documentation.
This has been a long journey, which technically started in the 1920s when my first relatives ventured off Ireland — as was tradition, someone would come, earn money and then send for more relatives to come over.
But the pace really picked up steam about two years ago when I started the process for the boys. At the time, it was estimated to take four to six months to complete. Unfortunately that did not take into account two major occurrences — Brexit and the COVID-19 outbreak.
Brexit led to a surge of eligible British citizens seeking entry onto Ireland’s Foreign Birth Register. I tend to blame the English for every calamity that has happened on the planet since the the late 1400s, but I don’t begrudge these citizenship seekers. As England retrenched from Europe, these people secured the ability to continue working in the European Union if they so desired.
Brexit flooded Ireland’s bureaucratic system and then COVID stopped it.
But now, well, the boys are more or less citizens of the world — at least a chunk of the western world. An Irish passport enables them to live and work in Ireland, of course, but in any EU nation as well.
What they do with it will be up to them. Aidan is spending fall semester studying abroad at a university in Ireland (NUI Galway) so it will be a good opportunity for him to see whether he can envision himself living and working there.
If we were to move to Ireland this summer, and Finn spent the next three years in an Irish school, he’d be eligible for free admission to an Irish university. Even though I think I could pull off working remotely (eight-hour time difference would require some adjustments), I don’t see that happening.
The boys may want to travel and work just to see and experience something different. Irish citizenship does not make a person Irish. An American with Irish citizenship living in Ireland remains an American. The first time you step into a small-town pub in Ireland and feel the stares you’ll appreciate the “you ain’t from here, are you?” moment. The locals won’t be impressed by your Irish passport.
Irish citizenship could just be an interesting conversation point for the boys as they age or it could change their lives.
Options, it’s all a parent give a kid.