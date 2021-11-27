Nation of Mike: Giving thanks, holding hope MICHAEL GALLAGHER managing editor Michael Gallagher Author email Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Gallagher Brian Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday we sat down for Thanksgiving dinner for the first time as a family, missing a member of the family.Our eldest son, Aidan, is in Ireland this fall studying abroad so did not make the trip home for the four-day weekend (technically, not a four-day weekend in Ireland where they ignore the holiday entirely).Eventually this happens in a family, children embark on their own lives, sometimes making it back for holidays and special occasions, and sometimes not. That’s how it works. Oddly enough, even though you went through it yourself as a child, you fail to remember as a parent. The “all-in” moment when your child is born, starts the clock for when you’re expected to ease out.Sometimes you don’t hear the clock ticking. There are stretches such as “Is this baby ever going to sleep through the night?” or “When’s this kid finally going to get potty-trained?” that feel almost frozen in amber.There are other times when you pretend you don’t hear the clock. When your child is still small enough to be swept up into your arms and covered with your hugs and kisses, you tell yourself your love is so strong that your child will never need anything else.As the years go by though you know they’re changing, if only because they outgrow clothes and shoes at such an alarming rate. There are moments that you are in, but see from the outside as well.“Enjoy this,” you tell yourself. “Savor this moment, it will soon pass,” you emphasize to yourself. “They won’t always want you around like this,” you remind yourself, as if that somehow will soften the blow when that day rolls around.It was late afternoon on Thanksgiving in 2009. Neither Lola or I came from a family that ate the Thanksgiving meal at midday — there was just no way a meal that size would ever be that well organized. All this to explain that evening was approaching and the turkey was entering the critical stage of development when I sensed it best for the boys and I to leave the house.Aidan was 8 years old and Finn 4, both still within the Window of Wonder — the age where both were capable of happily residing in a world completely of our own creation.“Spider droids were crawling along the hillside. From our perch on top of Craig’s Hill we witnessed their slow, mechanical advancement. At the base of the hill we spied the droid army establishing a base camp in the county fairgrounds. On a sleepy Thanksgiving afternoon with Ellensburg residents loosening their belts and settling into some football on TV, the agents of the city’s destruction prepared for an all-out assault. All that stood between the oblivious townfolk and their oblivion was a couple of boys, light sabers at the ready, commanding a battalion of clone troopers.” — Nation of Mike, Thanksgiving, 2009Such a Thanksgiving that was. The Ellensburg late-fall fog rolled in as the sun set. We started in our backyard and waged war the length of the Second Avenue alley to the high school before making our way to Craig’s Hill.All we needed to do was to imagine the world we wanted and it existed. I had never been in any place I wanted to stay in more. But I knew it was not a permanent residence.“What does 8 give way to? Ten, 12, 14, eventually, I expect. One day when Finn and I turn to our commander/creator, his mind will be elsewhere and our world won’t exist. What will we do? If I know Finn, we’ll plunge straight into battle, with Aidan’s name on our minds if not on our lips.”— Nation of Mike, Thanksgiving, 2009That was our last full-on battle. On our walks to the library, Aidan would still join us in picking up a rock and describing the dragon that would hatch within. But soon he would start dropping the rock the closer we got to the library, until one day he told Finn and I to play on without him.And we did, in a world that catered more to Finn’s creative flourishes than to Aidan’s analytical mind.But as fate would have it, Finn outgrew this as well. As distant as Aidan is geographically this Thanksgiving weekend, Finn, as 16-year-old boys are wont to do, resides in a far-off land of his own, one for which I seemed to have misplaced my passport.Just as hope was not lost on the foggy Thanksgiving as forces bent on our destruction methodically approached, I fervently believe that if I can only imagine the world in which he lives, he'll let me in. Regardless of the foes arrayed, once again when the fog clears we'll be victorious. I can see it and I'm pretty sure it's not just my imagination.Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com 