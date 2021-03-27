If old man action movies are your guilty pleasure, then Liam Neeson is your north star.
Starting with the surprise success of “Taken,” (2009), Neeson has carved out a seemingly age-defying niche, putting himself in peril through not just two more Taken franchise films, but about 10 other films of a similar fashion over the past 12 years.
There are well-known pitfalls to this genre — notably the much younger love interest. The Neeson films don’t dodge this entirely. The 26-year difference between Neeson and January Jones in “Unknown” is in the Cary Grant-Audrey Hepburn range (25 years difference in “Charade”), but in “The Honest Thief,” the 15-year difference between him and Kate Walsh feels more like the last five Roger Moore James Bond movies.
Of course, Hollywood does not allow aging female action stars the same leeway, but perhaps Charlize Theron or Angelina Jolie will be given comparable third-acts of their careers.
Much like the long-line of bad guys Neeson has dispatched, the worldwide pandemic has failed to slow the now 68-year-old star. In 2020 Neeson stared in “The Honest Thief,” and 2021 he heads the cast “The Marksman.”
“The Marksman,” is in theaters, but “The Honest Thief” is available over streaming services.
We watched “The Honest Thief” the other night.
I saw more than 99 minutes of diversion. I saw mortality, or more correctly, I saw the absence that implied mortality. Because no one looks straight at mortality. It’s like the sun. We know it’s looming in the distance, no need to check.
Early in the film, Neeson is on the run, and exits his car with co-star Walsh. The bad guys find the abandoned car, and in the next scene we see Neeson and Walsh hiding in another car on the third floor of a parking garage. The viewer has the nagging thought of “how did they get there,” but the action continues and the thought fades.
Then there is a scene where Neeson is being chased down an alley and we see a 10-foot-high chain link fence at the end of the alley. “This is not going to end well,” we think to ourselves, then there is a slice in the scene and Neeson is magically on the other side of the fence.
Later on in the movie, Neeson fights off and disarms an F.B.I. agent. Of course, the tells the F.B.I. agent he’s actually a good guy before walking out the door. The agent stumbles to his feet a few seconds later and looks out the door, but Neeson is nowhere to be seen.
Oh yeah, early in the movie, Neeson fell out of a third-floor window so he was limping heavily.
Welcome to Liam Neeson — the Jump Cut Action Star.
It makes one long for the ability to judicially execute a jump cut in one’s own life. Imagine heading into work at 6 a.m.-ish and seeing that you’re inexplicably three or four stories short of what’s needed for publication that day, including missing the main story for A1. Jump cut to 9 a.m., where you walk out of the office with a sly grin on your face on your way to a well-deserved celebratory latte. How did that happen? Some things are best left unsaid.
But are we missing something important — skipping past the frailties that make us human? Does anyone want to pay to see human frailties when so many are free for the viewing?
Maybe it is simply that we love Liam Neeson, we just don’t love seeing age take its toll. That’s why is it easy to be taken off guard when an actor dies and then reading the obit and saying, “I had no idea he was that old.”
Sean Connery was 90 when he died. When did that happen? Seems like I just saw him flirting with Catherine Zita-Jones (39 years difference, but heck it’s Sean Connery) in “Entrapment.”
Perhaps someday you will open this paper, start reading this column, blink, and find yourself at the end, having oddly enjoyed the experience and brushing aside the questions of why.
The Jump Cut King, it’s something to dream on.