In a tip of the fedora to contemporary times, I’ve decided to see my life exclusively within the context of data points.
(A quick disclaimer: I am not saying I agree with this approach, but it’s paramount in my profession to remain modern in all ways — thoughts and deeds. I heeded this advice many years ago from a coworker on the wrong side of 50 who told me the key to continued employment was, “Never let them see you age.”)
The beauty of data points lies in their randomness, exposing the failed concept of life as a story arch with narrative flow. Recent advances in science and technology have shown the life likely is not a Russian novel — full of complex characters and indecipherable plot lines that all ultimately coalesce and end in tragedy and/or heavy alcohol consumption.
The universe is an essence a pinball machine with atoms careening wildly about in which you never master it well enough to score a free game.
Data Point 1: In the self-serve line at a well-known North Ruby Street grocery story. (Fun fact: Based on blotter reports this store draws a relatively high number of shoplifters but based on anecdotal observations features a far higher rate of mask wearing among shoppers than say a randomly selected South Water Street food and consumer goods emporium. A connection? Of course not, which proves the point and I am in the process of making).
An alcoholic product is purchased, the white light flashes and if not responded to in 90 seconds an air raid siren ensues. A vaguely familiar masked-up face of a clerk appears, the young lad glances at me and then correctly types my birthday into the identification verification.
“I’m not sure that’s a good sign,” I say.
After a muffled nervous laugh, he responds, “It just means I have a good memory.”
Data Point 2: Good news, my chronic left knee pain has vanished. Bad news, the exact same pain is now in my left elbow. Before some wise-apple tries to connect this with my first data point, notice I said left elbow. At times I considered learning to switch drink but have never had to discipline to carry it through.
What this data point does do is confirm one of my grandma’s more ridiculed medical theories. As I a child I spent a good deal of time at my grandma’s. (On my mom’s side. We avoided my grandma on my dad’s side because she tended to be judgmental and never gave us ice cream.)
My grandma suffered from many aches so usually I’d ask her about the last one she’d mentioned to me.
“How’s your knee doing?” I’d ask her.
“Oh, it’s better, dearie,” she’d say.
“It’s in my shoulder now,” she’d say. “It’s a traveling pain.”
When I’d mention to others in the family that what Grandma suffered from was a traveling pain, they’d scuff at the notion and say it was not a real medical diagnosis.
Traveling pain, it’s real. I can only hope is does not travel to my right elbow, but there’s no predicting these things.
Data Point 3: What appeared to be just another tidbit of useless knowledge gathered during what are generously referred to as my “college years” suddenly became relevant when people accused the Ellensburg City Council of being Marxist this past week.
Finally, my minor in political science comes into play. To be honest while I was reading “Das Kapital” for a junior year poli-sci class, my main thoughts were, “This is never going to be useful knowledge for me,” and “I wish I could grow a beard like that.” (Not necessarily in that order.)
It goes to show that what life is really about is proving to you how wrong you are, over and over again.
There we have it, my life defined by data points. Next week I may digitize it.