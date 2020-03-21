It was a father-and-son outing like no other. Last weekend Finn and I took to the stores in what amounted to be a late and futile effort to stock up on supplies.
The rest of civilization was doing pretty much the same thing so I was not surprised that our searches often came up empty — locally people were responding to suddenly having their children home full time with the closure of schools.
OK, I was surprised by one thing: milk.
Staring at the empty dairy case, I asked myself why would people panic purchase a perishable food. Further research on my part, revealed that people are freezing the milk.
Unless you have one of those stand-alone freezers large enough to store a body without much disassembly required (Pro tip: bend the knees prior to rigor mortis), I can think of few more inefficient uses of limited refrigerator freezer space than gallon containers of milk.
I have read roughly 4,731 post-apocalyptic novels in the past three years and I can tell you no one ever mentions milk. A conversation along the lines, “Oh my gosh, it is hard to get a cool glass of milk in this post-apocalyptic hellscape,” never comes up.
If you’re going full-on survivalist mode the best way to go is powdered milk. I know it requires water, but if something happens to eliminate your water supply, chances are power will be out as well. True, skirmishes with neighboring warlords will be fought over the fuel for your generators in the future world, but you are not going to allot your precious power to running a freezer. You’re going to need it for the klieg lights in your compound.
I wouldn’t be concerned with this nation’s milk supply if it weren’t for the fact that I have a 14-year-old boy in residence who seems to be responding to the anxiety over this COVID-19 outbreak by binge drinking milk.
This led to a “I never thought I’d hear myself say that” parenting moment.
One night when Finn got up from the table to get himself a second glass of milk with dinner, I screamed, “In this post-apocalyptic world you just can’t drink as much milk you want!”
Luckily, within a few days the grocery store had limited milk purchases so milk was back in stock, plus it lent shopping that whole retro World War II rationing feel.
For fun, Finn and I wandered down the Top Ramen aisle. As expected, it was decimated. But a few aisles over there were abundant supplies of fresh fruits and vegetables.
From that, I deciphered that people were far more concerned with calcium deficiencies and an adequate supply of a quick-fix food with approximately zero nutritional value than they were with scurvy.
Our trip also included a visit to the pet store because we have a Gecko lizard and I was afraid of a sudden panic purchase run on mealworms. Dumbledore’s (the lizard not the wizard) food supply is secured for the foreseeable future.
Perhaps it was because we’d been frustrated throughout our shopping venture, Finn said as we walked by the bird cages, “Maybe we should panic purchase a parakeet.”
I gave it a moment’s thought because so much is unknown about COVID-19 that how can you rule out the unlikely role of parakeets in our future. But I just chuckled and said we’d come back next week to see if any remained.
A couple of days later, though, I was typing the police blotter for the newspaper when I came across a report of two parakeets stolen from a home.
Maybe someone had overheard our conversation and gotten the impression that parakeets were like the proverbial “canary in the coal mine,” a bird that would show COVID-19 present in the environment before its impact was felt by humans. That is how random, unfounded rumors start — that, and on Fox “News.” (I am morally obligated to state that even if parakeets bizarrely were an early indicator, that is not a PETA-approved use of an animal.)
I beg of you, do not run out and buy and/or steal a parakeet, unless you had planned on buying/stealing a parakeet prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
I don’t know about you, but once this is over I am going to sit back and enjoy one tall, cool glass of milk.