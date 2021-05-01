The older I get the more I come to the conclusion that politics suck.
That’s not exactly a blinding insight. Since it is an undefined statement, I asked myself what is it about politics that suck?
Politics as entertainment suck. This is a highly subjective view and reflects personal preference. For example, I don’t like horror/slasher movies. I know people who do, but I don’t find the screaming, bloodletting and gore entertaining so I don’t watch those movies.
As a young adult out on my own I was a sporadic cable subscriber. When I was flush I’d hook up solely for the sports content. These periods tended to last no longer than four to five months before a enforced period of financial austerity was required.
For the past 18 years I have not subscribed to cable at all. I have never sat down and purposely watched CNN or Fox News for any extended period of time. I’ve seen them in passing at other people’s homes or in a gym when I was a member.
So, I may be the least qualified person to comment on this, but where is the entertainment value in listening to someone expose political views — regardless of the viewpoint? I don’t see it. To get viewers the commentator has to be outrageous and mean.
I had an aunt on my father’s side who was the meanest, most judgmental person you’d ever encounter. When she visited, you had to endure some of the sharpest, disparaging, cutting comments imaginable until she drank herself into a stupor.
My father’s siblings were extremely intelligent, but she was the only one to turn her mind to evil purposes. You almost had to admire her ability even if you did everything humanly possible to not be in her presence.
If this woman had been given a cable television program today, with the near limitless extent of her vocabulary and depth and breadth of her knowledge, she’d been an absolute media superstar. She would have had millions of viewers and social media followers. I had trouble spending more than 30 seconds with her. Maybe it’s just me.
Politics applied outside the political arena suck. If you elect a politician to public office you should expect that person to be political and to apply political beliefs to decisions and actions made as a politician.
But you know what you don’t elect a politician to do? Pour you a beer, fry you a burger, sell you a lovely dinette set, write you a book, make you a movie, groom your dog, flirt with you in a bar (OK, this one does seem to happen occasionally), provide flowers for your wedding, fill your prescription … the list goes on.
I don’t need to know. I don’t want to know. Maybe we can trace this back to the fact I don’t find your political beliefs particularly entertaining. Do you want to know what I say when someone tells me they intend vote for someone wildly, if not criminally, unqualified for an elected office? I say, “You should definitely vote for that person.”
My personal belief is if you can find someone who even remotely aligns with the crazy closet of ideas you haul around with yourself, you should vote for that person, and never let anyone tell you otherwise.
People have long said everything is political, and now we live in an era when people actually live as if everything is political. When I hear that, in my mind I hear the person say, “Everything is covered in a thick layer of crap.”
I amend my previous statement: Politics suck and stink. How’s that for insight? My aunt would’ve said it better.