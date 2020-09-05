In some cosmic way I may be responsible for he Evans Canyon Fire.
What happened was I was enraptured by one of those “isn’t this a good idea” moments, which we all know should be violently suppressed if necessary.
A couple of weeks ago before my eldest son Aidan left to return to college, he, his brother and I hiked Manastash Ridge. At the top, because the air is thinner impaired by thinking ability, I mentioned to Finn that we should enlist his mother is making this a weekly family hike.
Since Finn is just 14 he didn’t understand the maxim of what is said on the top of the Manastash Ridge, stays on the top of Manastash Ridge, and mentioned it to his mother.
Since, she hadn’t been on the hike, she agreed.
So, last weekend, as a family unit (absent Aidan) we hiked the ridge — possibly the most Ellensburgy thing to do. Even though most good ideas are bad ideas thinly disguised with a makeover, we solemnly swore that we would hike the ridge each weekend. We did so while being attacked by the swarm of bees nesting in the rock pile at the top of the ridge. What would stop us? We had the commitment.
Of course, a nearby massive conflagration would stop us. We didn’t even think to mention that as an acceptable out. The fire is on Umtanum Ridge, not Manastash, but after discussing the potential for smoke we decided to break the solemn oath the first weekend out of the blocks.
It’s a tragedy, too, because I was this close (picture fingers a hair’s width apart) from becoming a ridger.
It’s not that I like hiking or gaining altitude — typically a regrettable mistake unless in a plane — but I was driven by the most powerful force known to man (at least this dude): shame.
Each time I’ve hiked the ridge over the past couple of years I’ve had similar experience. I will be huffing, puffing and sweating in equally ponderous amounts, and a 60 or 70 year-old man or woman who has obtained a freakish level of physical fitness will power walk right by me, courteously pulling in their pumping elbows at the last minute to avoid inflicting a physical as well as an emotional bruising.
The first time it happen, I thought, “Wow, what an amazing person,” comforted by the idea that this person was so far out of the norm they likely were shunned by civilized society. But the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth etc. time it happened, all different people, it occurred to me that maybe I was the outlier.
I figured their trick, which could be called diabolical and/or cheating, was that they hiked the ridge every day.
We all know people who hike the ridge every day, which after we find out we never bring up in conversation again. To me they were people like former Ellensburg Police Chief Dale Miller, who used to work out at the same gym I went to. I’d see Dale in the locker room and he’d mention that he’d hiked the ridge that morning in a way that made it sound like he did it in roughly 20 minutes. While I set my elliptical machine at its lazy lope setting, he’d go into the weight room and bench press the equivalent of a mid-sized police cruiser.
I dismissed this because he needed to be in good shape to fight crime, whereas my lifetime personal crusade was against split infinitives.
But now I’m wondering if maybe all these other people are not the freak shows. It’s a disquieting thought.
Even more disturbing is that once I came up with the way to rectify this situation, the world literally burst into flames. It’s enough to make a guy not want to get off the couch, which is where you’ll find us on our next family outing — movie night. I’m thinking the “Sound of Music,” where we can climb every mountain and still have popcorn.
