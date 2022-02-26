According to the internet there is a lizard in Florida that evolved to have sticky feet to climb higher in trees and avoid a new predator within a span of 15 years (or 20 lizard generations).
That lizard is a remarkable problem solver. If scientists could isolate and extract the problem-solving component of the lizard’s DNA and implant it in humans without giving us freakish tongues, that might be something to consider.
Alas, human beings — at least of the contemporary era — don’t seem to use evolution to their advantage. But, I admit, my understanding of evolutionary biology does not even rise to the level of superficial.
Memories, experiences and history do not get woven into or alter our DNA. That’s where I get tripped up, I think.
If memories and experiences do not permanently alter us, how long do the impacts last?
By most measurements the worst thing that can happen to a nation is a civil war. Death tolls are typically the highest, the trauma the most intense and lingering — more so than fending off an invader or fighting a war on foreign land.
The United States has had one civil war. While we seem unable to resist repeating foreign military excursions — no matter how painful the outcomes — we have not repeated the experience of a civil war.
If the purpose of evolution is to enhance a species’ ability to survive, then humans should have developed an anti-civil war gene by now. It has been 157 years since the American Civil War ended so maybe if we didn’t evolve, we learned.
The Civil War pitted states that allowed slavery against states that did not allow slavery. Allowing slavery or not allowing slavery is a dramatic difference. At that point in history the United States was still in its developmental stage. As the nation grew, how would that work out — would some new states allow slavery while others did not? For a nation named the United States of America, it would be impossible the say the states were united when two diametrically opposed treatments of human beings were allowed within its borders.
In many ways we are today in process of dissolving the union. At some point in the coming months the U.S. Supreme Court will either overturn Roe v. Wade or effectively gut it. After that happens, current projections have abortion becoming illegal in 20 to 25 states. So, women who prefer to have personal autonomy over their bodies and reproductive decisions will still have 25 or so states in which they can live.
A number of states, most notably Texas and Florida, are attempting to role back the clock on acceptance of gay and transexual people, specifically targeting children. Florida has its “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would prohibit things like teachers talking about sexual orientation — at least non-heterosexual orientation. The Texas governor is taking the even more twisted route of advocating that parents of children who identify as transexual should be investigated for child abuse if they support their children in their choice. How this would actually work out in practice is yet to be seen. Can you outlaw a parent’s unconditional love for their child? That would seem to be a step too far even for Texas, but maybe not.
Imagine the blotter entry: “Reporting party advised witnessed mother of a child behaving in loving, supportive manner toward child suspected to have transexual tendencies.”
Personally, I think Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and their ilk should get the heads and hands out of our children’s pants, but others disagree.
If Florida and Texas enjoy success with these efforts other states will follow.
So, there will be states where it is legal to talk to a child about his or her sexuality, regardless of his or her orientation, and there will be states where it will be illegal. There also will be states where a parent can love and support their child regardless of sexual and gender orientation and there will be states where that love and support will be classified as child abuse.
But people will be able to choose which state they want to live in, right? Based on the considerable amount of time these conservative state governors and legislatures spend talking about trans children you might surprised to know that only .6% of the U.S. population identifies as transgender. West Coast states should be able to accommodate them.
In addition to achieving the dream of overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court also looks to be interested in granting people the right to refuse service to gay people — it is taking a case where a graphic designer wants to be able to refuse business to gay people for religious reasons.
Once this religious exemption is codified, you should be able to refuse service to any number of people or groups of people. It will be helpful if a business posts a sign on the window with a list like: No gays, no left-handed Lutherans, no cat people, etc. But, then again, you just have to find a place to live where you can shop if you’re a gay, left-handed Lutheran who loves cats. Hopefully, someone will develop an app to help you out with that one.
Going forward it’s possible there will be states where the legislature can overturn presidential vote counts it doesn’t like and states where the legislature cannot overturn presidential vote counts it doesn’t like. Having uniformity on that one seems fundamental to a union of states, doesn’t it?
Will this hold? Will we be happy letting people live in states with radically different rules? I may not know much about evolutionary biology but even a cursory grasp of history indicates this one might now work out.
