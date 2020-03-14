There are few people — well, few people outside of the White House — more ill-equipped to cope with a wide-scale disease outbreak than me.
My childhood years predate the advent of the mumps-measles-rubella vaccine as well as all the other more contemporary vaccines.
And yet, I did not suffer through any of what used to be known as “the childhood diseases.” My mother occasionally would claim I once had German measles, but she only did that when cornered by other mothers who’d ask, “How come the odd boy of yours never gets sick?”
“Oh, he gets sick like every other healthy American boy,” my mother would say, and then add in a whisper, “He once had the German measles but we don’t talk about it because he has uncles who fought in World War II.”
My mother did all she could to get me to catch one of the childhood diseases. Whenever she heard a neighbor kid had the mumps, measles or chicken pox she’d send me over to play at that house. She’d usher me out with the admonishment, “Don’t come home without a fever.” Her theory was it was better to get that stuff young because getting it as an adult could wreak havoc with guy’s manhood, although she never explained what she meant by that.
I should point out that my mother had peculiar ideas about medicine and the medical profession in general.
Any time one of her children would complain about being sick and suggest going to a doctor, my mother would say, “If you go to a doctor all he is going to do is tell you that you are sick. I can tell you that for free.”
That was usually enough to end the debate but one of my sisters was sure a bump on her head was a brain tumor. I mean, she complained and screamed so much about it, that a brain tumor actually seemed reasonable. My mother finally acquiesced to shut her up. I remember watching them return home from the doctor. My mother walked in the door, looked at me and said, “It’s a bump.” Nothing else was ever said about it.
And now here we are about five decades later (seems more like two decades, three tops) living in a world where a virus lacking a vaccine is spreading across the globe.
I don’t mean to trot out the clichés, but like some men (I am excluding all medical professionals and the men who play medical professionals on TV) I am not good at handling illness — my own or others.
My first thought when someone gets sick is, “the best thing I can do for them is to get out of their way.”
I’m not even sure what that means, except maybe getting out of their way as they bolt for the bathroom. Put me behind a big desk in a round office and I’d make Donald Trump look like Florence Nightingale.
I am the same with injury as I am illness. Once a former brother-in-law was foolish enough to stick his hand into a power mower (“the blade was stuck,” qualifies as famous last words). He ran into the house with blood gushing from his hand screaming for help.
I glanced up from the book I was reading, said, “Yeah, you’re going to need to get that looked at,” and then went back to reading my book.
So, COVID-19 really isn’t in my wheelhouse. I don’t fear it, but am doing my best to avoid it for my own personal comfort and the sake of others.
I am confident we’ll survive it, although not with my 401k intact, but am willing to do what needs to be done for the community’s well-being.
This is one of the few instances where I won’t be following my mother’s advice.