When I first moved to this side of the mountains, people felt compelled to tell me how much more wildlife I’d experience.
There were cougars, bears, elk, deer, raccoons, etc. I’d patiently listen to the spiels and then say:
“How many can I see from my kitchen window or back porch? A couple of these I would not want to see from my kitchen window or back porch. What I want to know is, where are your squirrels?”
I grew up in Burien watching squirrels. Plus, my grandparents on my mom’s side lived on Capitol Hill in Seattle, not far from Volunteer Park — some of the best squirrel habitat in the region.
Some would say squirrels are rats with bushy tails, but that’s like saying a man is an ape with longer, more utilitarian opposable thumbs. Those bushy tails make all the difference.
I don’t know the science behind why there are few if any squirrels in Kittitas County. It’s possible they’re eaten by the cougars. I would blame the raccoons, but that’s just me. Perhaps there are squirrels here and they just stay well hidden. There’s are many unknowns and the squirrels are not talking.
Long story short, I was without a fun animal to watch frolic from the comfort of my kitchen or porch (at least until I had kids). And then by chance the universe aligned itself and placed me in a small rental house in South Cle Elum.
I loved living in South Cle Elum for a number of reasons, one of which was there was absolutely no reason to go to South Cle Elum unless you lived there. That meant I could sit on the front porch and if I saw a car drive by that I didn’t recognize, I’d say, “What the Sam Hill they doing here? They must be lost. Damn tourists,” and then I’d cackle a laugh and spit. It was immensely satisfying.
But I soon discovered another joy. I noticed my neighbor had signs with a funny looking bird on it with the word, “crossing” underneath. Quail. I had moved next store to what was generally regarded by those who generally regard things, as South Cle Elum’s largest quail habitat.
I’m pretty sure these people fed the quail so maybe it was not a naturally occurring quail habitat.
The first time I watched these birds I thought to myself, “How do these birds survive? They look a bit overweight, they run in minuscule steps and fly for only short bursts. They look like dinner for any slightly more coordinated predator, which would seem to cover much of the rest of the animal kingdom.”
In other words, quails instantly became my favorite Kittitas County wildlife.
Eventually we moved to Ellensburg, which little did I know featured more quail per square foot than any city in the continental U.S. There were two, if not three quail colonies surrounding our home.
Each spring we particularly looked forward to momma and daddy quail trotting out their puff ball babies — few things cuter, I would say.
This week my son Finn captured the spring debut of the Family Quail on a cell phone video — the parents and 12 babies. While there are quite a few quail in Ellensburg the population does not grow at a rate of 12 per mating couple each year. No, something happens along the way.
When I got home from work I went to check out where they were nesting. One of the neighborhood cats (orange and white wearing collar, you know who you are) was crouching on the grass and gave me that cat look of “I’m not doing anything. There’s nothing under my paws. I have no idea what you’re talking about.”
I had a cup of water in my hand — a non-lethal cat deterrent — so I tossed the water at him to scare him away, not that it did the now-deceased baby quail any good.
I sat on the porch to see if the cat would come back and out of the corner of my eye I saw a Steller’s jay picking at something on the ground.
I sat there stunned thinking, “Is that Steller’s jay killing a baby quail. Is that possible?” We all like to think we’d spring into action at the first sign of trouble like a star in an action movie but by the time my brain registered what had happened the jay had flown into a nearby tree with a baby quail in its beak.
The surviving quail are maintaining a much lower profile — proving they’re not as dumb as they look.