Of course I know better. Everybody knows better. A stray kitten would know — never allow the Mariners to get your hopes up.
Major League Baseball’s 60-game season loaded with gimmicky rules is a complete abomination, but I couldn’t help myself. When I found myself enthralled with the practice games being streamed over YouTube, I knew whatever steely resolve I had to not take this season seriously would not withstand the first call of “play ball.”
As long as the Mariners were losing, I was fine. I expected them to lose. The Mariners expected the Mariners to lose. The opposing teams expected the Mariners to lose and on the rare occasions they did not, looked genuinely puzzled.
Losing in baseball is not the end of the world. Everybody loses games in baseball — some just more than others. If you can’t handle losing you should look into following Alabama or Clemson football, or some well-financed endeavor of that nature.
Baseball is not about face painting in team colors and chest bumping. It’s about managing disappointment and despair. But the New York Yankees always win, you say. Nope. Yankees have the history for sure, but the Bronx Bombers have won just two World Series titles (2000 and 2009) in this century. OK, but the L.A. Dodgers have been the best team in baseball for several years now. True, the Dodgers have a made the playoffs the past seven years, but the team’s last World Series title was in 1988.
If you’re a fan of a very good baseball team, they suck roughly 40% of time.
In my 44th year of Mariners fandom I am supremely confident in my ability to take an L with the team.
It’s the winning that’s rough.
The M’s scuffled out of the gate with a motley collection of young players and pickups from other teams’ discard piles. The bullpen was particularly atrocious. One way to know that a team does not expect to compete is the lack of money and attention spent on the bullpen. If you don’t plan to be playing for the win in the late innings, you don’t need to invest in functional relievers.
Then the trade deadline rolled around the M’s managed to trade the best pieces of one of the league’s worst bullpen — a bit of trick if you ask me. They also traded their best reclamation project from the starting pitching staff and the most impressive player from the discard pile. For a bad team, they generated a surprising amount of interest in some of their more saucy bits.
And then, absent what amounted to be the barely functional parts of the lineup, the inexplicable happened — the Mariners started winning. As in winning every day for six straight games. It seemed even longer because in the middle of that stretch, three games were postponed for COVID-19. The streak lasted more than two weeks — two glorious weeks.
In this Readers Digest condensed season that was enough to launch the Mariners into playoff contention — better yet perhaps edging the Yankees or the hated Houston Astros out of a playoff spot. How sweet would that be?
Apparently, too sweet for the baseball gods. The M’s proceeded to lose two games, one because the bullpen now is even worse than before, if that’s possible, and the second because, well, baseball teams lose all the time.
For those keeping track at home, the Mariners look to be about three games out of the final playoff spot, although thanks to COVID cancellations none of the teams have played the same number of games.
The secret to the previous win streak was playing a very bad Texas team and this weekend the Mariners get to play a pretty bad Arizona team so another win streak could be in the works. Unfortunately the M’s finish the season playing an assortment of good teams.
But my confidence is shaken. The Mariners could win. I’m not saying they will, but it has occurred to me that if every baseball game has a loser, it has a winner as well. What are the chances? OK, they’re not good, but all I can say is: Go M’s!
