A while ago my eldest son Aidan, who is away at college, casually mentioned he might be interested in a road bike.
This caught my attention because previously he’d far more seriously and repeatedly mentioned he wanted a new mountain bike.
For the uninitiated, a road bike is thin and sleek with narrow tires and the curved handle bars — they’re the bikes guys who enjoy wearing spandex tend to ride, which may be why you try not to notice them on the road. Mountain bikes are much bulkier, with better shock absorbers than I had on my first car and fat knobby tires great for climbing hills or riding over pedestrians if you catch one unawares on the sidewalk. They are quite useful bikes.
For the past few years, Aidan has been using my mountain bike, a Specialized Rockhopper I bought about 30 years ago. It has none of the gadgetry of modern mountain bikes, but there’s nothing wrong with it. Well, Aidan says one of the brakes no longer works, but otherwise it is perfectly fine.
I’ll spare you the details, but the boys and I have engaged in a long-running debate over how much we should spend on bikes. Mountain bikes range from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars. My position — and this is backed up by the hard science — has been it makes no sense to spend $500 to $1,500 on a bike for a boy ranging from 8 to 18, when you can purchase a bike for $43.75 to $61.43 at the Central surplus sale. (Pro tip: Always bid in odd numbers. No idea why, but you’re more likely to win the bid.)
The scenario changes at 18 because that’s when I expect them to buy their own bikes.
So Aidan’s willingness to consider a road bike peaked my interest. I had been slightly, mildly bothered by never buying him a nice bike and had sort of tentatively told myself I’d help him buy a bike if he found one he wanted. Road bikes can be spendy, especially if you’re gearing up for the Tour de France, but overall they are more affordable than mountain bikes.
The other day I found myself in Ellensburg’s glorious Recycle Shop, not looking for a road bike at all, when I was suddenly stopped dead in my tracks by my childhood.
Toward the front of the shop was a lovingly restored Schwinn Traveler 10-speed. I had spent my teen years riding a beautiful blue Schwinn Le Tour. The bikes were similar enough to trigger the hazy memories of my youth. Technically, the Le Tour belonged to my brother, but he moved out and left it behind. As the youngest of six I developed an elaborate set of detailed protocol governing the dispersal of items left behind by my siblings when they moved out — if I wanted what was left, it was mine.
I loved that Le Tour. It took me everywhere. And since I didn’t own a car until I was 24, it took me everywhere for a long time.
I immediately texted Aidan.
“Remember, when you said you really wanted a road bike? I think I found one,” I texted.
“I said I might be interested,” he texted back.
“I will send you a photo. Think about it,” I texted.
I don’t know if he thought about it. Who knows what college kids think about these days? (Actually, I have a decent idea on that one). But I thought about it and the next day, went back to the shop and purchased the bike.
I took a photo of his brother standing with the bike and sent it with a text, “If and when you ever graduate, this is your graduation gift. I’m giving it to you early.”
“Wow, thanks. I feel blessed,” he texted back.
That sounds like a nice response, unless you actually know him.
Anyway, I’ve found if you want to give someone something you’re not sure they want, give it as a gift. People feel obligated to keep a gift for at least a year.
I think he’ll love the bike if he gives it a chance — it meets his quirky quotient. If not, when he moves out for good he’ll likely leave it behind. This could work out fine in the end.