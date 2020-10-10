My two working hypothesis to explain reality at the moment are:
It is stability that was the illusion.
Nothing actually ever changes.
I’m tempted to go with both.
These are crazy times in which we live, everyone says that, but are they crazier than the ‘60s, when there was political unrest, struggles for racial equality, armed troops on the streets and campuses, riots, violence, multiple assassinations of prominent figures and even what we’d today call domestic terrorism? We’re talking about militants and armed radical groups who acted on their beliefs.
A case could be made that today’s turmoil is tame by comparison.
So, maybe nothing has changed.
The baby boomer generation were participants this unrest. These long-haired radicals were going to change the world. They did in a way.
As soon the nation pulled out of the unpopular Vietnam War the energy of that generation focused on becoming suburbia-seeking, white-wine drinking yuppies.
Were baby boomers anti-establishment, free-love radicals or status-obsessed materialists? Were they one and then suddenly transformed into the other, or were they always both?
That is the gist of the dilemma.
Case in point, when I moved to this county more than 30 years ago, most elected officials were “Democrats.” I use the quote marks because they were the most conservative Democrats I’d ever met. I mentioned this to the woman who organized the local Democratic Party and she told me that people ran as Democrats because there were more registered Democratic voters, dating back to when the Democratic Party supported bringing irrigation to the region.
I pointed out to her that an elected Democrat appeared in an endorsement ad for a conservative Republican who had dallied with John Birch Society membership in his younger carefree years.
She shrugged and indicated she was not going to impose an ideological litmus test on party members.
Of course, today county races often come down to two Republicans. On the one hand, the party makeup of elected offices looks dramatically different, but I’d argue that politics of the populace have not changed a whisker.
Today Trump Republicans and Democrats seem like entirely different species — to the point where polls indicate many would not mate with the other.
I say Trump Republicans because I believe Trump has altered the Republican Party, although when I said this to a Republican recently he told me I couldn’t be more wrong. I said that there are Republicans who think Trump has changed the Republican Party and he told me those people were not really Republicans. I realized I was arguing with a Republican about what constituted a Republican — a conversation in which I would most likely qualify as the one who didn’t know what he was talking about.
The question is whether we’ve evolved to the point where the center has fallen and the country will splinter along ideological lines until it actually physically divides itself along ideological lines and we lose the United in United States. Maybe we get City-States and Rural Republics, held together by a loose trade federation — similar to what was used to qualified success by Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars franchise.
Or, nothing has changed, and we’re the same messed up group of human beings that we were more than 200 years ago when this effort defied conventional logic and got off the ground. We just periodically become “different” people even if we’re the same people.
Is it just our ego that stops us from acknowledging we’re all the same model of vehicle — except one has tailfins and the other a rear spoiler?
Maybe we just want to be different and will go to great lengths to prove to each other and ourselves that we are.
I think we’re all too close to this to give an objective opinion. If we’re lucky, future Americans will have the luxury of scratching their heads over what we were thinking about while they bemoan the current state of affairs.