A man called and left and message on my office phone Thursday.
“That headline in the paper was insensitive,” he said.
That was the extent of the message, but I understood.
“Children slaughtered,” the headline said over a story remembering the 19 children and two adult teachers killed by an 18-year-old gunman at a grade school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
It’s not a headline anyone would ever want to read or write.
My only regret, though, with that paper was that instead of ruffling people’s sensitivities, it would have made them throw up.
Shielding people from the visceral reaction slaughter deserves must stop. Otherwise, the slaughter will never stop.
The “line that newspapers will not cross” has changed throughout my career. It used to be a newspaper that would never run a photo of a bloodied victim of a car crash or some other accident or bodies at a crime scene discernibly dead. There are still papers that won’t run those photos, but there are those that will. There are online outlets where traditional rules were never applied.
It is hard to think of a newspaper that would run photos of what an AR-15 does to the body of a fourth-grade student, but what if they did?
The photo would outrage people and lead to cancellations, angry letters, calls, etc., but would it change what thought when a shooting occurred? The image would pop up in their minds, and they’d be sickened.
Because what we’ve done as media has not been enough — massacres are normalized as part of the news cycle. People don’t react to one because they know another will pop up soon enough.
A child killed by a gunman is not news — it’s a horror. Treating it like the latest action by the city council or the scores from last night’s games is itself a crime against the child.
We should all feel trapped in the fourth-grade classroom. Words transport readers to places they’ve never been. Photos trigger intense reactions, but both words and images fall short.
But they are all we have.
The Sandy Hook grade school shooting in Connecticut represents our greatest failure. We failed the children killed and the families who mourned.
Turning schools into prisons patrolled by armed guards is not the answer. Radically changing our nation’s acceptance of gun violence is the answer.
What is and is not acceptable or tolerated has changed, sometimes relatively quickly. It will not require a constitutional amendment.
Politicians will not lead this change. Too many prioritize their quest for power over the lives of children — which may be the most telling indicator of the corrosive nature of power. While the massacres draw headlines, guns take a daily deadly toll on children — guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.
It’s time the shun the gun. That sounds simplistic, and people will argue that it does nothing to take the guns out of the hands of criminals, but criminals are not an alien race — they grow up in the same communities and go to the same schools as you and I. What is socially acceptable impacts all of society — evidenced by societies that spurn firearms and have less firearm-related violence and crime.
It’s a mistake to minimize how deeply our culture embraces and celebrates gun violence. We may need to deny ourselves the pleasure of the latest “John Wick” movie.
The “you’ll pull my gun out of my cold dead hands” crowd is welcome to grip that gun as tightly as they want off in a corner. The Second Amendment support groups can meet in coffee shops.
Guns need to become the 21st-century pack of cigarettes. You can still have it, but no one will want to be around you. Societal shunning on its own will not be enough, but it's a start. We need to stop feeling like the powerless victims of a corrupted political class.
It’s not about politics and politicians but about who we are and what we value. Most of us value life. Most of us love our children. Most of us should be enough to get this done.
