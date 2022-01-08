Nation of Mike: Journey takes unwanted detour Michael Gallagher managing editor Michael Gallagher Author email Jan 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Gallagher Brian Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When our flight from Dublin landed at JFK airport in New York on Dec. 28, we hustled to the gate for our connecting flight to Seattle and were thrilled to see it listed as “on time.”I texted my brother — we’d parked at his place in South Seattle — and said it looked like our travel luck would hold and we’d make it home that night.So, of course, a half hour before we were to board, the information for our flight disappeared from the electronic reader board and was replaced by information for a flight to Miami. I stared at the board perplexed until a more seasoned traveler next to me said, “that means they just cancelled the flight,” and then gathered up his bags and rushed away.And so began our journey into the abyss.From the bits and pieces we were able to gather, it seems our flight was cancelled because Sea-Tac had run out of deicer for the planes. It was 28 degrees and clear at that time in Seattle. I’m not entirely sure I believed that story, because it seemed to me that a major international airport should be able to operate at 28 degrees.Having your flight cancelled is a bit like being pushed out of plane without a parachute. You’re on your own to figure it out and chances are it’s not going to end well.Eventually we determined we needed to get in line at a desk in another part of the airport to attempt to rebook a flight.That process took roughly eight hours. We walked out of the airport at about midnight, the last people from our flight to be rebooked.We had landed in New York on a Tuesday afternoon. Ironically, when we got in the rebook line I checked the weather forecast for Seattle, searching for the rain icon, and told Lola, “Sea-Tac probably won’t be ready until Saturday.” It turned out that we could not get another flight until Saturday — creating in impromptu four-day stay at a hotel in Queens, New York.This was not a good experience, but may have been the best-case scenario. Throughout the week, flights to Seattle continued to be cancelled meaning if we’d rebooked earlier we would have had to gone through the experience of finding a flight again.Also, we were lucky to get out on Saturday. We booked a 6 a.m. flight, and the next flight to Seattle that day was cancelled. For that week, Sea-Tac led the world’s airports in cancelled flights.As if a slightly below freezing day was not enough of a hurdle to air travel, COVID had to be thrown into the mix.On one of our flights, we had to wait for 15 minutes on the plane because there was no one to open the door on the airport side. New York City had one of the highest omicron infection rates in the nation that week as well. Workers in all areas of the airline industry were missing work due to positive COVID tests.We had booked our flight to Dublin this past summer, naively thinking the worst of COVID restrictions were behind us.It is tempting to slip back into my comfort zone and announce the whole experience confirmed my philosophy that the best life is one led within walking distance, but that would ignore the fact that the Ireland part of the trip was fantastic.I can report that the Irish are far better at complying with COVID restrictions than Americans. Even the ones who think the whole thing is a lot of hooey still get vaccinated (including booster) and wear masks. You can’t enter a bar or restaurant without showing proof of vaccination. It’s all doable — not even that big of a deal.But, of course, our way is better. Just think, I never would’ve seen Queens, New York otherwise.Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Flight Tourism Transports Aeronautics Work Journey Seattle Airport Covid Nation Michael Gallagher Michael Gallagher Author email Follow Michael Gallagher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Gallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter