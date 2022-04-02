We were in a hotel restaurant in Portland eating breakfast. The boys were younger, Finn, 4, Aidan, 8.
I’m not sure what we were talking about. My guess is I was staring into the mid-distance thinking about how to get from the hotel back to the freeway. At night, workers rearrange the road system in downtown Portland so the way in is never the way out.
What I am sure about is that we were not talking about same-sex marriages which is maybe why this question caught me off guard.
“Can a boy marry a boy?” Finn asked.
This was before the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage so it was still on a state-by-state basis. I paused for a moment to remember we were in Oregon.
“Yes,” I said. “In this state they can.”
You know how there is always background noise in a restaurant — chatter of other diners, dishes and silverware being cleared — well, that had stopped entirely. There was an eerie silence while Finn looked up from his plate.
“Good,” he said, and then went back to eating his pancakes.
Of course, today if this conversation were to take place in the wrong state, I’d run the risk of being arrested for child abuse.
Such is the state of our “union” in 2022.
Until the recent successful spate of homophobic/anti-transgender legislation, I would have said the advancement of gay rights in this nation had been one of he most remarkable accomplishments of my lifetime. It’s not that long ago that allowing people to be gay as long as they told no one else about it (the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era), was considered the height of an enlightened society.
What’s been more impressive than changing laws or acceptance in the workplace and communities, has been the changing of generations that have followed.
Polls have shown for the past many years that young people unquestionably accept sex-same marriage and believe that people should be who they want to be.
In turns out that if a child is born into and raised in a society which does not have homophobia baked into it, they do not grow up to be homophobic.
This is the context in which to understand the recent laws in multiple states aimed at “eliminating” discussions of sexual orientation at the K-3 level, as well as tackling the non-existent scourge of trans-gender youth dominating high school sports.
The only way you could think that K-3 sex talk was actually a problem worthy of the time and energy put into these laws is if:
A. You have not had a child attend the K-3 grades
B. You never attended the K-3 grades
C. You somehow blocked out all memories of both your own and your child’s K-3 experience
D. All of the above
I’d be curious to meet a parent who said their child’s K-3 education changed their sexual orientation.
What these laws are about is conveying to children that there are sexual orientations that should not be mentioned.
If a student innocently asks the teacher why Timmy has two moms or why Becky has two dads, or mentions that his older brother is now his older sister, there will be an awkward silence until the teacher changes the subject. This will leave the child feeling that there was something wrong about that question, leading them to think there might be something wrong about two dads or two moms or the brother who is how a sister. This is a small step toward the goal of re-instilling homophobia, but it is a step.
Left unresolved is what happens when Timmy’s two moms, Becky’s two dads, or the older brother who is now a sister, show up to help in the classroom or take part in a celebration. Will everyone be required to ignore who they are?
I think even the most extreme GOP governor or legislator understands they can’t legislate away homosexuality or trans-gender people, they just want to make excluding and discriminating against them more normal again. The success in demonizing trans children and teenagers is just emboldening this movement.
A segment of the right believes the public school system is at the root of the “problem” of children growing up to love who they want to love and live their life as the person they want to be.
But schools do not control this, nor do the parents. Kids grow up to love who they want to love, and be who they want to be.
There is a problem here, it’s just not with the kids.
