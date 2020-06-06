The death of that fabulous comic actor Fred Willard this week suddenly brought the image of the Trump administration into sharper focus.
Those of a certain age will remember Willard from the truly bizarre “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” TV show of the mid 1970s, but he is probably best known of late for his roles in several Christopher Guest films (“Waiting for Guffman,” “Best of Show,” “A Mighty Wind,” etc.)
Which bring this back to the Trump administration and this tidbit from an Associated Press article in regard to enhanced security surrounding the White House:
“The Justice Department had deployed agents from every one of its agencies, including the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, an elite tactical unit, and riot teams from the Bureau of Prisons.”
Prison guards? Were the Hells Angels already booked?
OK, it should be mentioned that helicopters also are being used to buzz the crowds. And on Thursday workers starting putting up another fence around the White House. I eagerly await the Trump tweet where he claims that Antifa will pay for the fence.
The Trump administration is a mockumentary. The beauty of Guest’s mockumentaries is they resemble reality but gradually become more and more ridiculous. But you’re hooked, because you recognize the scene before it becomes absurd.
Just imagine Trump surrounded by his acolytes/sycophants going over security options for the White House. People suggest beefing up Secret Service, bringing in extra D.C. police crews, the National Guard, laid-off bar bouncers and maybe rotate some troops in from the Middle East (fall-back idea) and Trump says, “How about prison guards? I mean the guys they use to break up riots.”
It is the perfect moment. If only Willard were still alive, he would’ve nailed it. It also makes you long for Trump to appoint Metal Beard from the “Lego Movie” as Secretary of Defense, so he could get this type of advice: “Guarded by a robot army and secondary measures of every kind imaginable. Lasers, sharks, laser sharks, overbearing assistants …”
Of course, no one within a square mile of Trump is allowed to say boo to the man so these ideas just steamroll along. This point was driven home by the former Trump press secretary who never held a press conference, Stephanie Grisham, commenting on former chief of staff, John Kelly after he said Trump was surrounding himself with yes men.
“I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President,” Grisham said.
If someone working for me said this, even if I paid them to say it, I would suggest that person seek counseling for an out-of-touch-with-reality disorder. But, alas, I am not a genius so what would I know? Absolutely nothing is the answer to that question.
Really, what was the debate that led to sending your crack troops out to attack a peaceful demonstration so Trump could walk across the street and pose in front of a church with a Bible?
If I had the power to do so I’d be tempted to surround myself with people who grovel at my feet, praising my brilliance in terms that redefine over-the-top but it has a couple drawbacks.
On is, who would not know that a super rich, old white guy living in a mansion talking about releasing dogs on the rabble, would not instantly cause millions of Americans to flash on Montgomery Burns yelling “Release the Hounds” on classic Simpson episodes? The “Simpsons,” due to its freakish longevity, is one of the few common cultural touchstones in America.
If we go back to our unimpeachable source on this manner (Grisham), Trump had to have known because he’s a genius.
Which raises the question of whether Trump is in on this. Is he pulling a Michael Jordan and allowing a film crew to follow him 24/7 and then a few years from now he’ll release a six-part series explaining how it was one huge joke.
As it is, I expect next week Trump will announce the installation of a moat around the White House. Not because he’s afraid or anything like that — if you had a bunker you’d periodically inspect it, too — but because it will increase the resale value of the White House.
Or maybe, Trump is fulfilling his dream to be a wartime president, he just had to declare war on the people of the United States to do it. What were his options? He’s not about to ruin his wonderful friendship with Kim Jong-un.
Is it weird to think that our best hope is that the president of the United States is just pulling an elaborate joke? I just hope the nation survives long enough to find it funny.