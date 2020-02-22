For most of my life I’ve been the “don’t worry, I’ll figure it out” guy. I was annoyingly smug about it.
When I’d lose a job in high school, even though I could ill afford to lose a job in high school with my Catholic school tuition due each month, I’d figure out my way to another crappy job. Sitting around the dorm rooms in college when everyone talked about their detailed career/life plans, I’d shrug and say, “I’ll figure it out.”
When I moved cross country without a job in hand and people questioned the wisdom of such a move I assured them I’d figure it out.
Oh yes, I was sinfully proud of my figure-it-out ability.
Which may explain why I am so adrift, I can’t figure any of this out.
History books will recall Nov. 8, 2016 as the day the United States of America entered foreclosure as a nation of ideals. Some of you, though, may remember it as the most glorious day of all creation when Donald Trump was elected president. People have dramatically different takes on this day. That’s fine, in fact it’s American.
All that aside, it should have been the day the Democratic Party woke up to the need to field a presidential candidate who speaks to voters across the age/race/culture/income/sexual preference spectrum, who also is characterized by competence with unquestioned quality of character and an even-keeled approach to even the most contentious issues. If that sort of sounds like a description of Mr. Rogers, well, I would have voted for him in a heartbeat.
Instead, the front runner for the Democratic nomination is Bernie Sanders. I’m not questioning Sanders’ integrity, just the small but relevant point that he’s not a Democrat. The only time Sanders identifies as a Democrat is when he seeks the nomination of the Democratic Party for president, and then he mainly complains about how the Democrats try to cheat him out of what he feels is rightfully his. Otherwise, Sanders is a self-described democratic-socialist — notably a party of one in terms of elected U.S. senators.
OK, but coming up on the outside is Michael Bloomberg, yet another not-a-Democrat running for the nomination of the Democratic Party. Bloomberg is best known for his stint as the billionaire Republican Mayor of New York. Bloomberg saw the Democratic nominee position posted for sale on eBay.
There are actual Democrats and the leader of that group is Pete Buttigieg, who earned the right to lead the party by being mayor of a city only slightly larger than Yakima — South Bend, Indiana. He seems like a super nice guy, but he’s the Oakland of this field — there’s no there there. And yet, Buttigieg rakes in millions of dollars in donor support. I can’t figure it out.
Elizabeth Warren stands out for her intelligence and competence, but she’s having a tough time gaining traction. Maybe she reminds people too much of Hilary Clinton or voters do not want to listen to a campaign where Trump repeats the same racist joke over and over. There’s Amy Klobuchar, who is earning my respect due to her clever strategy of being the last moderate Democrat standing. At this point, I’d say pick either Warren or Klocbuchar and gear up for the battle. That’s not going to happen. I can’t figure it out.
Let’s not forget Joe Biden, although many people already have. He is attempting to uphold the “Animal House” tradition of a legacy pick.
My early favorite was Kamala Harris, the senator from California. She is smart and tough and failed to connect with the masses. I can’t figure out why. It’s kind of like when you set your sister up with a really good guy for a change, and they go out once and she comes home and shrugs, “nice guy, but no spark.” So you go out for a beer with the guy just to confirm that he really has an insightful take on the Mariners pitching staff. Then you go back to your sister and say, “what do you mean no spark?” But your view makes no difference because people either connect or they don’t.
If I can’t figure out the Democratic field, and I’ve never been able to figure out Trump. He has an evil/effective social media strategy, but how does that explain the growing subset of conservative Christians who view him as Jesus’ younger brother? For the most part, my Catholic education prepared me well for the secular/religious mix of life, but it did not give me the tools to figure this out.
Here on Feb. 22, 2020 there’s probably a 90 to 95% chance Trump gets re-elected. My only hope is since I’ve lost my ability to figure things out, I’m probably the last person you should ask.