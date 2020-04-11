April 1977, waiting in the early morning rain at the junior high school bus stop — I can’t recall more than a handful of days in my youth it didn’t rain.
Typically, the concern was flooding. The stop was strategically located in a dip between two hills. It was not uncommon for water to reach ankle or mid-thigh levels (height varied dramatically among junior high boys). But on that particular rainy day, thoughts and fears were elsewhere.
One of my school chums turned to me and said, “I don’t think the Mariners will win a single game this year.”
These were the days before the start of the inaugural Mariners season — the triumphant return of baseball to Seattle after the debacle of the single Seattle Pilots season in 1969.
“Don’t worry,” I assured him. “Even the worst Major League Baseball teams win 60 games. There’s a chance they could win any game you go to. Can you imagine that?”
Why at a point in time when it is not unrealistic to expect 90 percent of the American workforce to be out of a job within a few weeks, am I obsessed with the possible loss of the Mariners season?
In a word: Hope — ridiculous, fantasy realm, delusion-dipped hope. That’s what baseball is about, at least if you’re a Mariners fan. Maybe if you’re a fan of a traditional winner like the Yankees you can confidently say, “My team is contractually obligated to win the World Series this year,” but not so with the sad-sack M’s.
As a 13-year-old with few conventionally appealing attributes, the M’s and their quixotic plight resonated, interwove itself with my pubescent DNA. In other words, I was hooked for life. My junior high understanding of the world was you could lose, you could lose a lot. You could be ridiculed, dismissed, overlooked and mocked. Except on the day you rose to your glorious best and you kicked butt. Of course, the next day you’d be knocked down, but you could cherish the feel of victory and live in hope of experiencing it again.
Not everyone is born to wealth and privilege, clear skin and easily combed hair. Most of us need these moments, or at least the knowledge these moments are possible.
This is the reason why when baseball is wronged, when players or teams are caught cheating, that the outrage is so intense. Case in point, the main evidence that the (boo hiss) Houston Astros cheated not only in 2017, but last year as well is that in 19 games against the M’s in 2019, the Astro’s won 18.
That differential flies in the face of the baseball odds. A really bad M’s team given an even playing field wins a minimum of five games out of 19. The M’s and their fans were absolutely cheated out the precious few of moments of joy the past season held.
But for all their cheating and scheming the Astros still failed to win the World Series in 2019. Ultimately, baseball bites back. The randomness of the universe plays out on the perfect dimensions of the baseball diamond. It takes a lot to deny it.
Maybe that’s what baseball holds for us today, even when it is sidelined with the remainder of our normal lives. We’re locked in a battle that feels like a season-long losing streak, but there will be a day that we will rise and enjoy our moment of triumph, even if the next day is not so good.
The victory for M’s fans always has been that in the face of disappointment and defeat, they’ve remained M’s fans.
Hope. The nice thing is, it cannot be panic purchased out of supply.