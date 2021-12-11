Michael Gallagher

It was a long journey for Mike Johnston and me, about 30 years.

We didn’t spend all that time together, but sometimes it seemed like it.

Mike arrived at the Daily Record a few years before I did. When I showed up in the newsroom, he was the city editor — which was the first mystery I encountered about him.

He was not an editor, he was never an editor during the course of his career at the Daily Record. He was always a reporter. His beats changed periodically but he was always a reporter.

I soon discovered that city editor meant go-between. At the time the Daily Record publisher was John Ludtka and the managing editor was Bill Lipsky.

They were perfectly fine on their own — smart, funny people you don’t mind having a beer with. But together they were absolutely toxic.

They more or less didn’t speak to each other, but they each talked to Mike. Ludtka would come into the newsroom, talk to Mike, then when he left the newsroom Mike would talk to Lipsky.

It kind of worked because if Ludtka was outraged with Lipsky about something, which was often the case, the message filtered through Mike would come out far more reasonable. Lipsky would respond to Mike and Mike would relay that message to Ludtka.

At the time it was early enough in my career that I didn’t know if that was the function city editors served in every newsroom.

It turns out it is not. To be honest, I would get frustrated with Mike, telling him he should not put up with that type of abuse.

There were situations where both Ludtka and Lipsky would yell at Mike. They were really yelling at each other, but the dysfunction of the relationship meant they needed a proxy.

I felt that getting yelled at, even just as a stand-in for another person, was a form of abuse.

It took me years to understand what Mike was doing and that’s only because it took me years to better understand who he was.

Mike saw himself as a bridge and a bridge sees both sides of the road. Where most people would try to avoid the anger Ludtka and Lipsky expressed, Mike tried to understand it and perhaps through showing compassion, heal it.

It is not a matter of whether this worked or not, it was just a matter of who Mike was and in that situation what that meant he would do. Is someone taking advantage of you if you are being true to yourself and behaving in a manner aligned with your beliefs? I still struggle with the answer to that question.

I haven’t met everyone on the planet, but I haven’t met anyone else who would have done what Mike did.

We figured each other out over the years. As time went by I would warn young reporters to not expect to meet another person like Mike in other newsrooms — his capacity for kindness and compassion was not the norm. I would tell them to just appreciate who he was during the time they were here. I think most did. When any of the Daily Record diaspora reach out to me, the first question they have is about Mike.

Like any couple, we aged together in such a way that we didn’t really notice each other aging. For the longest time we were still two youngish reporters, making our way in this crazy world.

And then a year or so before Mike retired, I came in the office one early morning through the front door and I could see the light on in the back of the building in the newsroom and a man standing next to the counter.

“Who is that old guy?” I asked myself. It took me second to realize it was Mike.

Today, people will gather in a church and remember Mike Johnston’s life, which is nice. It is true that Mike’s life came to an end the day before Thanksgiving, but in every way that matters, his legacy lives on.

Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com

