At one of my first newspaper jobs in lovely Morton, a couple of hours into my first day, my editor handed me a few sheets of handwriting and said, “Your job is to edit Fred,” and then walked away with a chuckle.
I didn’t know much but even then I knew that the first line on the job description for the new guy was, “do the stuff no one else on the staff wants to do.”
The handwriting scribbled on those pages was called, On the Bus, and it was a logging column written by Fred Hornquist. Don’t bother Googling “logging column,” because they aren’t written anymore. In fact , I don’t think anyone else was writing one when Fred wrote his — this was the mid to late 1980s and logging was starting to feel the pain of spotted owl harvesting restrictions. This was not the end, but if you looked closely enough you could see it from where you stood.
Fred said he wrote in gypo. I had no idea what he was talking about. His column consisted of conversations loggers would have while riding on a rickety bus to and from logging sites. Most spellings were made up, and the structural flow was based on rhythm not grammar. I soon realized my only editing job was to make sure the whole thing ended with a period. Fred was celebrating a culture/lifestyle/people disappearing from view.
On my list of favorite coworkers, Fred would be near the top. He was a World War II veteran, who traveled the world a bit, went back to school in his 60s to earn a degree in creative writing from Evergreen State College, liked to say with a wink that he wasn’t sure how many kids he had, was the lead singer in his own country western band and was a devout Catholic. You couldn’t make this guy up. He was his own creation.
Fred would boast that he was a syndicated columnist, and he assured me I was doing God’s work because once I edited his column he would send it to the only other paper on the planet that published On the Bus — The Forks Forum.
And so, in honor of Fred and his distinctive writing style, I took a switch-back logging road path to the point of this column. Of course,we aren’t there yet.
Did you hear that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has coronavirus? The question is did Boris Johnson give Prince Charles coronavirus or vice versa? The world may never know.
Back to the point, the Forks Forum this week announced it would cease publishing its print product. The publishers say they hope to bring back the print product after the coronavirus crisis resolves itself. You will probably notice the Boris headline more, but the Forks story will be the one that matters.
It is not entirely accurate to say the Forks Forum is a causality of the coronavirus. I am not divulging any proprietary information when I say the newspaper business in general was hurting prior to the virus, but having almost the entire economy shut down is not helpful for a business dependent on other businesses purchasing advertisements.
I interviewed for the Forks Forum editor job many years ago, partly because Fred spoke highly of them and if they published On the Bus, I knew they had a quirky sense of humor. Also, it was the ultimate lone-output job. If you wanted to get away, there weren’t too many place more get-away than Forks. I was offered the job and thought about it for a few days and finally was honest with myself that I wasn’t quite the romanticized lone-outpost guy I envisioned myself to be.
What fascinated me about the newspaper business when I started was you could roll out a map and find a job just about anywhere. I don’t mean just on the big dots on the map, but on the pinpricks — the places you only knew existed if you lived there.
Maybe residents of the big city 100 miles away had never heard of this place, but there was a newspaper that not only knew these people but celebrated their existence — their births, deaths, triumphs, heartbreaks and potluck socials. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?
I regret to inform you that when I roll out that map today there are ever widening gaps, and not just the pin pricks but larger dots no longer show.
And this will be celebrated by some who see the demise of newspapers as a needed step toward … to be honest, I don’t know what that future holds. I suspect it won’t be too hard to find someone in an online cavern who will explain that glorious future to you, but if you’re looking for me my head will be in one of the boxes of my stuff to see if I can find one of Fred’s old columns. I have a feeling it might make more sense to me now.