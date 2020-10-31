No predictions. I am not laying a dime down on this race in Vegas.
I have entered a suspended state of unexpectations.
Not that this is abnormal. My guess is there are roughly 1.2 billion Democrats feeling about the same way this weekend.
If you see a Democrat on the street today, chances are their eyes will be closed — they’re doing their best to not look ahead.
I envy the Republicans’ confidence, to be honest with you. But I also don’t know if it matters — whether confidence or abject fear will influence the end vote total.
It’s kind of like listening to an M’s game on the radio when they head into the ninth inning with a one-run lead. The smart move is to turn the radio off and go to bed thinking they won. If they blow the lead in the ninth you can always find out about it in the morning after a good night’s sleep. But rationally, you know that you listening to the game does not change the outcome. Just as you know that wearing your Biden My Time wrist watch on Election Day is not going ensure a victory.
In a nation where 60% or more of registered voters likely will have cast their ballot by Saturday morning, what’s a person to do? Make small talk. Catch the last Farmers Market of the season. Enjoy the tail end of the fresh-hop beer season out of the Yakima Valley. Luckily, there’s Halloween. What we all need right now is a candy-fueled distraction.
If you figure you got three to four hours of tossing candy six feet into the buckets of the appropriately socially distanced trick or treaters Saturday night, then an hour or two of cleaning up Sunday morning after those punk teenagers cruised by late at night and smashed pumpkins on your sidewalk, followed by a day of watching the NFL, basically you enter black hole Saturday afternoon and exit it Monday morning.
The best advice is to not even think about Tuesday. Possibly the only thing worse than living through Tuesday is thinking about how you’re going to live through Tuesday for days or weeks prior.
Tuesday will arrive whether or not you give it a moment’s thought.
To my Republican friends, are you good? You’re probably good. I don’t mean to neglect you, but I rarely encounter you curled in a fetal position in the corner of the room. Maybe you might want to think about taking a casserole dish to a Democratic friend this weekend. Nothing gets a person through a time of personal crisis better than casserole.
Why the dread, you may ask. That’s a good question, but just seems to be the way it is. We can’t even blame it on the pandemic, because the dread dates back to a particular November day in 2016.
“Didn’t see it coming,” said the man standing in front of the oncoming semi on the interstate.
No need rehashing the past though, not with Tuesday so near on the horizon with its heaping pile of fresh angst ready to be dove into like so many raked leaves.
Of course, Tuesday may just be the start of a weeks long process if they actually decide to count the votes in this election.
Remember, regardless of the outcome of the race or who you vote for, you will still be you after the clock chimes 8 Tuesday night, and chances are you’re a good person. There’s a comfort there.
For my part, I was starting to feel hopeful until I realized we have to turn the clock back an hour Saturday night. One more hour to endure? Enough is enough, 2020.
In case I don’t feel up to it Tuesday, happy Election Day Kittitas County. Let’s hope so.