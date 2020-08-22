That’s what we experienced this week at the Gallagher household as Aidan left for college.
Of course, he left for college last August as well only to return like the proverbial bad penny or unemployed brother-in-law this past March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Not that Aidan wanted to come home early. He was absolutely living the life as a college freshman — who’d want to ditch that to return to his childhood bedroom, which he didn’t clean all that well before he left?
Like families in this situation all across this great nation of ours, we all adjusted.
After more than five months of his forced repatriation, and him out the door for good (at least until Thanksgiving), I can now fully disclose the truth — it went really well.
I am not going to say surprisingly well, but I guess I was surprised.
When this all went down, I thought to myself how I would have felt if in the spring of my freshman college year in which I finally realized my lifelong dream to escape Burien, I would have been escorted by the authorities back over the South First Avenue bridge? I wouldn’t had taken it well.
When he returned he technically was still in school and had to finish the semester online. How does online work when a student performs in three university bands as part of his course load, you might ask. There’s no good answer for that one, but the semester is officially in the books and hopefully 20 years down the road no one will ever think to ask that question.
Aidan left our house last August as a recent high school graduate who had packed more activities and extra-curriculars into a four-year span than is medically recommended.
He returned different. It took me awhile to realize what was missing. Stress.
Our final years together had been consumed with making sure he got into the “right” college, obsessing over five or 10 more points on the SAT and packing as many experiences as possible into whatever time he had. He’d been over-booked. He’d been overbooked most of his life.
Off on his own, he still did stuff a bit over the top — three bands is two more than required for his scholarship — but as far as I can tell he spent more time being himself.
And then when he came home in March, that’s who he was — himself. It was no longer my job to find the right experience to add to him or push him to excel so other opportunities could open to him so he could somehow better define himself, fully capitalizing on every ounce of his talents and abilities.
Since Aidan was a baby, before going to bed each night I’d ask myself if I’d done everything possible for Aidan that day and the answer was always, no. Because when I thought about it, I assumed there was something I missed through my own faults, flaws and lack of vision. I struggled with the fear my own deficiencies could hinder my child.
But this young man who left again Friday seems to have overcome his father’s flaws. He’s funny, compassionate, idealistic (he is 18), full of his own ideas and hopes. In archeology he’s found a field that he seems to love and fits his intense interest in learning and exploring the world very well.
He came back someone I wanted to spend time with, to walk with in the evenings after work. COVID has been horrible in most every way, but it was also a gift, one I am not all that sure I deserved, but appreciate nonetheless.