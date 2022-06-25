No official analysis exists, but I can provide anecdotal accounts from former employers and coworkers to back the assertion that I was the worse minimum-wage employee of my generation.
I had it all — a contrarian attitude and a sneering disdain for authority — from my first real job in fifth-grade hanging flyers for a one-hour Martinizing dry cleaner on doorknobs through my career with the University of Washington food service, and all the fast-food, dish room and janitorial jobs in between.
Finn is applying for jobs this summer — his first serious attempt as a 16-year-old. Parents face this dilemma when their kid embarks on an endeavor they truly botched, whether it’s athletics, academics, employment, or the prom. Do you make up some “back-in-day” tall tale, or do you nod and mumble — aka the numble? I am a known numbler.
It is good to be married to a far better person than you are. Lola was always a valued employee. I let her take the wheel.
I wish I had a better back story — one that showed me in a positive light. It’s not like I was working to earn money to buy a pair of red leather pants (this was the Loverboy era). I needed the money to help my mom pay for food and utility bills. I hated the jobs but as soon as I lost one, I had to find another.
I found my niche in restaurant dish rooms — hot, sticky, stinky places devoid of direct supervision — but that was not always a haven.
I learned there are people, slightly higher on the ladder, who cannot resist stepping on those on a lower rung. If someone commanded me instead of asking, were snide, rude, or far too serious, I’d talk back.
I mastered the quit-fire. I was working at a restaurant in White Center and said something that not only upset the wait staff and bus people working that night but the entirety of the establishment once what I said was shared. The only person not upset was a cook who told me he disliked me for his reasons. The manager called me into his office. As soon as he opened his mouth, I said, “I don’t think this is going to work out,” then got up and left. I felt good walking out of the restaurant, but as soon as I stepped onto the sidewalk, I said, “I can’t afford to be a smart-ass.”
I believed I was not being paid enough for groveling obeisance. I’m not sure what wage was required, but far more than $3.35 an hour.
The feel-good moments were fleeting, and I’d soon find myself sprawled on the couch reading (technically, rereading) the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Frodo’s battle against the all-seeing eye of evil was all that put my travails into proper context. It got so my mom would see me in the living room immersed in one of the battered paperbacks, sigh and walk into the kitchen. Nothing needed to be said.
People (family) were concerned I'd never hold a steady job.
I have worked at a newspaper for the past 37 years without interruption. Maybe I outgrew my objectionable nature, but more likely I found a job where my flaws became strengths.
I’m not sure any of what I experienced can fit into a parental moment. I still have the now very-battered “Lord of the Rings” paperbacks. Hopefully, Finn won’t need them.
