I knew my -ism would come into fashion eventually, that the world would embrace my views and renounce all other beliefs as false.
Communism? Socialism? Capitalism? Feudalism? Imperialism? You can probably find a Facebook group where you can pretend those isms still matter, but when you poke your head out of quarantine you will discover the world has moved on.
Let me recount the story of a young lad who after years of wandering the desert and not finding much realized that’s what he was looking for.
Much of my early life could be defined by one phrase: “It just didn’t take.”
I was raised in the Catholic Church and attended a Catholic high school. There was much about the church I appreciated and enjoyed — the people, the traditions, ritual and the pageantry. But when I looked in the eyes of the other parishioners and listened to their voices, I realized they were somewhere I was not. Whatever clicked in them, had not clicked in me. Was this my fault? Possibly, but I am not a finger pointer.
In college, I had a brief foray as an economics major. Much like the church, I appreciated the structure of economic study. But as I watched my classmates become enthralled with the promises of capitalism, I felt further left out. I understood wealth accumulation as a powerful motivational tool — neither good nor evil, but with the potential for both.
When I applied it to myself … well, it just didn’t take.
What I found resonated with me, emotionally, psychologically and intellectually was very little. I mean, having very little, yearning for very little, seeking less and less until reaching the nirvana of nothingness.
What if everything you need is everything you got?
To me, that meant living life with one fork, one spoon, one knife, one plate and one bowl. I carried them with me from town to town, job to job. Wherever I landed I made use of the spoils of the land — namely furnished rooms, roommates with cooking utensils and what not.
What did I need? A good pair of shoes, usually. Beyond that, nothing seemed that critical.
COVID-19 comes with an enforced minimalism — there are fewer places open to buy things and job/wage cuts mean less money to buy things. There’s just less all around.
So perhaps it is wrong to say that people are “embracing” a minimalistic lifestyle. This is more like being the unwilling recipient of an unwanted hug.
In many ways, minimalism is contrary, if not antagonistic, to our consumer culture which has delivered the highest “standard of living” known to humankind. But, minimalism has its advantages, including:
n It’s easier to pack. This is not a minor deal. I hate packing.
n Closet space isn’t an issue. If you are in a relationship with a person who is not a minimalist then you can graciously give that person more space in the closet or an extra drawer in the dresser. Few things score a person more points.
n Instead of drooling over that 3,000 square-foot home that just came on the market, you look at the listing and think, “why would anyone want to clean that much unused space?”
You get the idea. I’d like to share with you how I have lived my life wedded to this ideal, and really I have, regardless of the fact that I now own three pairs of shoes and a full set of dishes and flatware.
There’s just the small matter of inflicting your odd ideas on others. Some people call this parenthood. When your kid asks you for something he doesn’t necessarily need but really wants, is that a moment ripe for a lecture on the virtues of a minimalist life or an opportunity to see a child smile?
I found even a devote minimalist cannot get enough child smiles. You can gorge yourself on them and still yearn for more.
All I ask, is during this time when many of us are or will be forced to do with less, give my ism a try. What do you have to lose? Nothing, that’s the entire idea.