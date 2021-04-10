The news caught me off guard, at first surprising me and then leaving me a bit sad.
Spotify informed me via email that I was one of the top global listeners of Sinéad O’Connor’s music in March. I was in the top 5% of listeners in the world for that artist on the music streaming service.
I was oddly flattered by the distinction — as if wearing headphones for a significant portion of the day qualified as an accomplishment.
My continuing Sinéad O’Connor fandom is testimony that we develop attachments to music we listen to during formative periods of our life. For me it was O’Connor’s “The Lion and the Cobra” album that came out in 1987 as I was leaving college. For a few years bouncing around different towns and jobs I was more or less alone with the music that filled my head.
There was a time when being O’Connor’s No. 1 fan on the planet would have put me in rarefied air — the head of a mob of millions.
At this point, I should mention that O’Connor changed her name to Magda Davitt in 2018, following her conversion Islam (although she still performs under O’Connor). Life’s been a spiritual journey for her — including a stint as a priest in the Irish Orthodox Catholic and Apostolic Church. That goes a way toward explaining her absence from the Top of the Pops.
I love O’Connor’s music, but truth be told, she was probably third or fourth on my Spotify playlist in March — likely behind Leonard Cohen, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and MF Doom (all lyric-centric artists).
How did the world come about so that my consistent but casual listening to Sinéad O’Connor made me one of her top fans on the globe?
To many people O’Connor is an Irish singer best remembered for her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2U,” and for ripping up a picture of the pope on “Saturday Night Live.”
It’s a shame she’s known for “Nothing Compares 2U,” because it is nowhere near her best song and certainly does not reflect her as a person (she’s not the type to pine away for a man). It is similar to what happened to Dire Straits with “Money for Nothing,” — a ridiculously popular song and video that was not representative of the band all that much and proved to be a distraction its career.
And what can you say about the “Saturday Night Live” uproar? She ripped up pope’s picture to bring notice to the church’s sexual abuse of children in Ireland — nine years before Pope John Paul II acknowledged sexual abuse of children by priests. In other words, she was absolutely right. Chances are the celebrities who castigated O’Connor — covering the spectrum from Frank Sinatra to Madonna — never got around to apologizing to her.
Being right nearly a decade ahead of the curve wins you fewer friends than you’d think. But she has a glorious voice and the ability to infuse songs with deeper meanings. That should be worth something.
Sinéad and I have been on parallel tracks — she becoming increasingly less popular and me listening to increasingly less popular artists. I have older siblings who seemingly stopped listening to the radio in 1969 so I expected a similar listening arch in my life.
Many of you have your own “Sinéad,” a dusty collection of cassette tapes you keep to yourself and a catalog of memorized lyrics that leave you to perform solo during sing-alongs.
Sure, your listening preferences exclude you from in-crowd, but if you stay the course there’s a chance Spotify will one day send you an email informing you that you are the last fan standing. That’s something, right?