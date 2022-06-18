I came to know it as The Walk.
When the boys were grade-school-aged, I arranged my work schedule so I’d start early enough to get off in time to pick them up from school every day.
I’d walk a dozen blocks from the Daily Record office to Lincoln Elementary School. Each step was a transition — a transformation from Daily Record employee to Dad. When I reached the edge of the Lincoln playground, I’d be hard-pressed to tell you where I worked. I left that person locked in the office.
I walk greater distances regularly, but that was far and away my favorite walk.
A couple of weeks ago I read a column about one of the 18-year-old mass shooters — I think it was Texas not Buffalo, but details blur. The gist was this man/child went on a shooting spree partially because he had a strained relationship with an absent father.
On this Father’s Day weekend, dads, the lack of dads or dads who are lacking take center stage.
During my lifetime, the role and expectations of fathers have radically changed.
Legend has it that when my mother started going into labor for my birth, my dad called a taxi to take her to the hospital and the first time he saw me was a week later when my mom returned with me from what she referred to as “the only vacation she ever got.” (Week-long stays in the hospital after the birth of each child.)
This may be true. I was the sixth of six, so the “miracle of birth” process had become routine. I also heard my dad believed my mom had delivered a girl and was surprised when she came home with a boy. I’m not sure about that one. I’ve found my siblings to be unreliable narrators of my early years.
What is not in question, though, is that my dad’s behavior was the norm at the time. Dads were not as active as participants in the child-rearing process.
In contrast, I was in the delivery room for both my sons. When Aidan was born, the doctor asked me if I wanted to cut the umbilical cord. My first impulse was to ask whether he’d take it off the bill, but grasped the idiocy of antagonizing the doctor during the delivery of your child. Instead, I politely declined.
Most of the dads I know are as involved, if not more, with their children than I am.
What’s true is it is hard to be the father “authority figure” of yore when you spend that much time with your kids. The kids lose their fear when they become familiar with your faults.
What does it mean in 2022 if a dad is missing in a child’s life? Expectations for involvement are higher. Does that make the absence cut deeper?
I don’t know. I am not sure anyone knows. This is my personal bias speaking — I’m a supporter of dads. I think their absence felt.
If a state can force a woman to become a mother, can it force a man to become a father? The fact that men are never mentioned by Legislatures when enacting abortion bans is akin to standing on the edge of the Grand Canyon and ignoring the big hole in the ground. We allow men to walk out on responsibilities, which may be a factor of a system designed by and run by men.
Can a boy having an involved dad reduce incidents of mass shootings? Or is this another example of humans throwing out reasons when we don’t know the answers?
Let’s assume the dad gap is a contributing factor. It would make sense then to prohibit a boy entering “manhood” at 18, at the peak of their anger and confusion, to purchase a weapon that will enable them to express themselves in such a deadly fashion.
I was privileged to experience The Walk and even more so to reach a destination where my boys awaited. I feel that most dads (and moms) would do what I did if given the option. Maybe that’s something to keep in mind.
Happy Father’s Day.
