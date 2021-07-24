I’ve told this story before but when I was due to be born, legend has it my dad put my mom in a taxi cab and sent her to the hospital. He met me a week later when my mom returned home. For some reason, he thought my mom had given birth to a girl, so imagine his surprise.
My mom referred to her weeklong stays in the hospital for childbirth (standard at the time) as her “vacations.”
From that inauspicious start, here I am 58 years later (as of Thursday).
I’d say it’s been a good run, but what do I have to compare it to? As far as I know — but I’ve never understood Einstein’s theories all that well — I am not living in alternate universes simultaneously. If I am, though, I’m confident I am absolutely crushing it in at least one of them.
The problem with aging, at least for guys, is correlating the external and the internal. This varies for every man, but internally each man is somewhere between 18 and 22 years old. The age that we internalize permanently cements some time after we stop growing — physically if not emotionally. (There is ongoing scientific debate over whether men ever stop growing emotionally or ever start.)
There are external signs of aging, but who notices those? Other people notice, obviously, and constantly comment, but they’re easy enough to ignore.
If you realize every adult male you meet visualizes himself as between 18 and 22 years old, it explains quite a bit. Men master the act of gazing in a mirror without seeing themselves — it requires a squint-into-the-distance type of look.
People say “you’re living in denial” like it’s someplace you don’t want to be. Men understand that’s where the best addresses can be found.
For example, a year or two ago, I began thinking I needed to pay more attention to my diet. I thought to myself, “You’re no longer an 18-year-old. You shouldn’t eat like one.”
I’m slightly embarrassed to say it was a beat or two or three, before I realized I had not been an 18-year-old in about 40 years. It’s that type of slow realization that can’t be rushed.
Does this disconnect cause problems? Yes, pretty much every minute of every day in billions of locations across the planet.
But what can you do? Men are still needed for the propagation of the species — at least in areas without advanced medical technology.
The kindest thing you can do for men of a certain age is ignore them. That’s sounds harsh, but you’re doing them a favor. Every man sees himself as Cary Grant (59) fending off an infatuated Audrey Hepburn (33) in “Charade.” Or they picture themselves as 53-year-old sex god Sean Connery as James Bond in “Never Say Never Again,” or better yet a 63-year-old Connery as the love interest for a 29-year-old Catherine Zeta Jones in “Entrapment.”
The fact that these role models are entirely made up makes perfect sense.
If “Dad” goes out to toss the pigskin around with the lads and collapses on the lawn writhing in pain as if his arm had been ripped out of its socket, take the moment to develop a sudden interest in flowering plants in the neighbor’s yard. He’s going to get up and he’s going to throw the ball again. You know he will.
Nothing you do or say is going to change his “reality.” It’s cute if you think about it.
All this is to explain why that when people on Thursday told me, “Happy 58th birthday,” I said, “That’s what you think.”