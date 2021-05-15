There are memories from youth that remain outsized primarily because they were “firsts.”
First job, first date, first kiss, first car, first … well, some people had more firsts as a youth than others.
For me, what stands out is that I was in the stands for Alvin Davis’ first game as a Mariner.
It may be impossible to convey today what a big deal that was then. Davis debuted against Boston on April 11, 1984.
The Mariners started in 1977 and between ’77 and ’84 were extraordinarily bad. The 1983 team won 60 games. For the non-baseball fans that may not sound bad — if the Seahawks win 12 games in a season it’s considered a rousing success. But to go along with the 60 wins, the M’s lost 102 games.
The one redeeming factor of the early M’s was they were a Major League team, which meant other Major League teams with far more talented and entertaining ballplayers had to come to the Kingdome to play them.
There were some novelty acts — end-of-career stars brought in put fans in the seats for career marks. Gaylord Perry won his 300th game with the 1982 Mariners and Willie Horton hit his 300th career home run for the 1979 team. Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Richie Zisk spent his last couple season with the M’s.
Davis was different, though, he was a homegrown star. He was drafted by the Mariners in 1982. He performed well in the minor leagues. He was evidence that maybe the Mariners could build a functional baseball team.
Although he did not make the team out of spring training, Davis was called up early in the season after first baseman Ken Phelps injured his hand. Few players have contributed more to the Mariners success than Phelps. He injured his hand to allow Davis to be called up and then he was traded to New York in a deal that brought The Bone — Jay Buhner — to the Mariners.
In his first game, Davis cracked a home run. I remember watching the flight of that ball thinking, “Wow, this is how it works.”
The cheer that erupted felt like the first real cheer I’d ever heard in the Kingdome, because it was fueled by hope.
Davis went on to win the Rookie of the Year Award and to become the face of the franchise to the extent his nickname was Mr. Mariner. By all accounts, Davis is a wonderful human being as well.
At this point, people who want to think happy endings are possible in baseball, should just turn straight to the comics page. Over the course of his eight years with the M’s, the team had one winning season — the first winning season in franchise history in 1991. It was Davis’ worst season statistically and his last with the team.
His most important contribution in his final seasons may have been as serving as a mentor to another player you might recall — Ken Griffey Jr.
On Thursday the M’s most promising prospect since Alex Rodriguez (feel free to boo-hiss at home), Jarred Kelenic made his debut with the team. He joins a team that’s not as bad as those early year M’s but also is not that good.
The world is much different place. The Proletariats Palace (the Kingdome) has been replaced with the Pink Park (T-Mobile). Gone is the 32-ounce KingBeer for $2.50 (think it was Oly) and in its place the 20-ounce draft of craft beer for $17. I’m not saying all the changes are for the worse.
But some things haven’t changed. The stands will be full of socially spaced fans who will cheer wildly, if somewhat muffled, at the first indication that Kelenic will deliver the Mariners to promised land of playoff baseball.
Of course, chances are he won’t. Keep in mind that Mike Trout, who may finish his career as one of the top five players in the history of the game, has led his team, the Angels, to the playoffs once in 11 years — where they got swept in the first round.
Not that any of that matters. Baseball and sports are about hope, particularly against-all-odds hope.
At the end of Kelenic’ first game Thursday (a 4-2 M’s loss in which they were no-hit until the eighth inning), there was no joy in Mudville, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any tonight. And if not tonight, I have good feeling about tomorrow’s game.