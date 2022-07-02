There’s no shame in “discovering” something previously discovered — unless you’re Christopher Columbus.
I was living in South Cle Elum in the early 1990s. My weekend relaxation mode was listening to the NPR station, which played jazz programs throughout the day and into the night on Saturdays. One Saturday, a program featured Charlie Parker.
The first notes stunned me. I’d never heard anyone like him. That weekend I went to a record store, found an extensive collection of his music, and purchased a couple of CDs. In my way, I discovered a music legend who revolutionized the world of jazz saxophone almost 40 years after his death.
In my defense, Parker was not on KISW — the radio station of preference during my youth.
All this is to explain: porch beer.
As the day winds to a close and the duties of work are cast aside, my voice rings across the room, “I gonna have a porch beer, hon.”
What’s a porch beer? It’s a beer I have while sitting in a lawn chair on the front porch.
What makes a porch beer special? It could be the porch (covered and nicely shaded in the afternoons). It could be the beer (craft and cold), but I like thinking there’s something more.
Beer and the porch date back to the ancient world — 7000 BCE China for beer and ancient Greece for the porch. I don’t kid myself that I am the first to combine the two, but that does not change that when I ease back into my lawn chair gazing out from my porch, I feel as if I am on the deck of the HMS Beagle, first to lay eyes on an uncharted island.
The porch beer is not just a place but a time. It is a time to set aside your responsibilities — early evenings on weekdays, a smidgen earlier on weekends.
Society’s acceptance of the porch beer hinges on the clock. If you hail your neighbors with a beer in hand from the sanctity of your porch as they walk to the farmers market on Saturday morning, they look at you slightly askance.
The same gesture in the evening after consuming a satisfying meal with the remnants of your nuclear family draws a knowing nod and a rueful “wish I were there” smile.
It’s all I can do not to yell, “Time is an abstraction!” Live long enough and you accept you live in the world in which you live.
Appearances matter as well. If you are sitting in your boxers and are a man inordinately proud of an exposed and expansive midriff, passersby will cross the street. Appropriately attired in cargo shorts and a rakishly untucked polo shirt may not elicit a “didn’t I see him on the cover of GQ?” but will not cause people to retch.
A level of sophistication is the veneer required to render public consumption of alcohol acceptable.
Pro tip: Decant the beer into a frosted glass. You don’t want a person to see you and think, “Oh yeah, the 24-pack of Natty Ice is on sale at Grocery Outlet this week.” You want thoughts of “I wonder what beguiling, ridiculously overpriced craft brew that debonair gentleman has unearthed in his relentless pursuit to quench his thirst for perfection?”
I am at home on the porch, literally. What more can a man ask for? Oh right, the beer. Tableau complete.
