When I gaze upon my pumpkin patch during this critical mid-August stage of development, I think of the Mariners.
That’s how I am handling it.
Many of you checked out on the Mariners when the team seemingly lost every game in May. You’ll be pleased to hear that Seattle won every game for a stretch in late June-early July.
The team is no longer winning every game, but it is winning more than losing.
If the season ended today Seattle would be in the playoffs, snapping a 21-year drought.
Alas, the season does not end until late September. There will be seats left on the bandwagon after Labor Day.
The tenuous, tantalizing, torturous space in which the Mariners exist is a preferable place to park my brain than the reality of my pumpkin “patch.”
If you stood with me, you might question my perplexity. Vines sprawl in every direction, large leaves proliferate and bright yellow flowers spark the eye.
Upon closure examination, something is missing — pumpkins.
The literature indicates the flowers are precursors to the fruit.
My wife, Lola, said, “Maybe you only got male or female pumpkin seeds.”
What? How am I supposed to tell seed sex apart? In this day and age, a person isn’t even supposed to ask about that stuff.
The internet indicates Lola could be correct. A pumpkin plant is supposed to produce male and female flowers, but circumstances such as extreme heat and lack of watering can cause of plant to produce just male flowers. There may have been a day or two when the pumpkin patch went 2 for 2.
The male flowers look fabulous and, when left on their own, do absolutely nothing. Obviously, I’m the last person to judge those qualities as lacking.
The other possibility — one I judge as highly likely — is that pumpkins are hiding. I’ve lifted the leaves, but I will not sit here and pretend to know what a pumpkin thinks when it’s scared.
I haven’t shared this with the patch, but a few years ago, the pumpkins produced were savagely attached. By who? I suspected raccoons. Lola blamed rats. I called Johnny Law, but he refused to intervene.
“Jay Inslee has tied our hands,” he cried.
Still not sure I believe that one.
We’ve had no raccoons or rats for the past couple of years, but we haven’t had pumpkins either. I will leave it to you to connect the dots.
Maybe we’re looking at slow, late-developing pumpkins. I’d feel more confident if there was something there.
I’m not ready to cancel Halloween, but I am dusting off the emergency plans calling for putting a pumpkin spice latte on the front porch. If that doesn’t scare kids, nothing will.
What may save me is Game 3 of the World Series scheduled for Oct. 31. That’s right, inside of looking at the many vacant spaces where carved pumpkins should reside, my mind can linger on the Mariners’ magical run to a World Series title.
What’s disturbing is that scenario is far less delusional than my hopes for the Great Pumpkin Comeback.
If you need me, I’ll be watering my “pumpkins,” while wearing my Mariners hat. A guy has to keep himself covered.
