My father held racist views. This would become evident during dinner table conversations during the late 1960s as my older sisters, who were teens and college students at the time, would challenge him.
They would point out that my father was friends with a Black man where he worked at the steel mill.
My father would say, “He’s different. I know him.”
That always stuck with me, the ability for a person to hold a view even if it contradicted with what they personally experienced. It also points out the challenge of overcoming deep-seated racial prejudices and racist stereotypes.
Ironically, the Irish (my father was born in Ireland) have their own history of struggles against prejudices and discrimination, which should render them more capable of understanding the plight of Black people.
There is a quote from “The Commitments,” a book/movie about a group of Dubliners forming of a soul music band, written the Roddy Doyle:
“The Irish are the blacks of Europe. And Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland. And the Northside Dubliners are the blacks of Dublin. So say it once and say it loud, I’m black and I’m proud.”
The patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick, was a slave. I will spare you the tales of the centuries spent under English oppression and cruelty. But then why was Boston, a city I lived in during the late 1980s, both the most Irish and most blatantly racist city in which I have lived?
While my father’s father faced discrimination when he traveled to Scotland to find work, and then when he came to America to find work and my father and other Irish immigrants faced hurdles due to their country of origin and Catholicism, eventually the Irish assimilated. I can recall a couple of times as a child encountering people who held derogatory views of me solely on the basis of my ethnic heritage and religion, but it certainly was not systemic.
The reason is the Irish are white — they blended into America’s white tapestry. While the Irish might spit at the notion of being considered a WASP, put a polo on one and it’s easy to be mistaken.
My story is not unique. Most people my age (57, but newly minted) were raised by parents who held racist views and were raised in communities where racism was baked into the infrastructure. When my mom finished paying off our house in the mid-1970s she received the mortgage and as I was reading through it I found a provision that prohibited the home from being sold to a Black family.
They bought the house in Burien in the early 1950s and I think by the mid-1970s that provision was illegal, but it was still in the mortgage document.
People who say institutional racism does not exist are factually wrong. It has been part of this country from the get-go.
I like to think that generations following mine have become progressively less racist — or perhaps it’s just that the public expression of racist views has become socially less acceptable. But that does not change that entire communities, industries and professions were built along racist constructs.
We see this today across the nation in neighborhoods and cities that remain predominately white or Black.
Unfortunately racism trends more deadly when applied to encounters with law enforcement. While it is true that in terms of raw numbers more white people are killed by the police than Black people each year, Black people are killed at a far higher rate.
According to a Northeastern-Harvard study culled from the National Violent Death Reporting System, Blacks made up 12% of the population in state’s studied but 25% of deaths in police shootings.
The discrepancy becomes even sharper in cases where the person was unarmed. In situations where the person posed minimal-or-less risk to the officer, Black people were three times more likely to be killed.
To me that goes back to the statement my father made at the dinner table about the Black people who bothered him were the ones he did not know. If we are raised in de facto segregated communities, work in fields that historically favored one race or the other, there are going to be whole categories of people we do not know and are far more likely to fear.
We are either the beneficiaries or victims of this nation’s racist foundations. The only hope is that we come together and agree to all be the agents of change.