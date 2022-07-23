When I was a child, no one asked me, “What do you want to be when you’re 59?”
It’s an age that arrived Friday without forethought or planning.
As the Talking Heads inquired, “How did I get here?”
Long before I was a man, aging out of my “middle” years, I was an idea, a notion, a misplaced hope.
I acknowledge the two primary contributors to my existence:
• The rhythm method
• My sister, Barb
Given the Catholic takeover of the nation’s top court, those in their child-bearing years may want to Google the “rhythm method.” Faced with criticism from my older sisters, my mother defended the Catholic Church’s prescribed method of birth control.
“Of course, the rhythm system works,” my mom said. “I only had six kids.”
She’d accompany that with a glance across the street at the home of a Catholic family with 10 kids.
Barb’s role was less direct but as consequential.
I was not around for my sister’s first few years, but by all reports, she was possibly the worst baby in the history of babies. Some say there is no such thing as a Bad Baby, but there are babies who cry for the first two years of their existence. Who knows why? Barb has never given a reason.
Here is where I thank my mother’s peculiarity. The rational response would be to say, “This is the last kid I am ever having.”
My mother did not want to go out on that note. She wanted her motherhood retrospective to close with a quieter coda.
I come by quiet nature as a means of survival.
Since those formative moments, I’ve done a bit of work on my own. I made it to 59 by avoiding freak industrial accidents that result in fatalities. Not everyone can say that. It’s helpful that I’ve spent my career in a newsroom. I witnessed some nasty X-Acto blade mishaps and learned not to put one in my back pocket.
Choices? I’ve made a few. Not all of them were good, but none of them were fatal.
Dodging an untimely death is the best way to reach 59.
I made it to 59 absent a road map or discernible instruction. Now what?
Honestly, I haven’t thought it out. I’m going to go with what got me here — not dying in a freak industrial accident — but that’s not the summation of a successful life.
I got good years left. If I pace myself, I won’t run out of beer. My 401K/IRA accounts will be sufficient if I never retire. My health care plan always has been to stay healthy. There are worse spaces to find yourself in at 59.
I need less sleep and food. I now say things like, “I am freeing myself from the tyranny of meal time,” and I take myself seriously. Technically I am a boomer (under the wire with a 1963 birth), but I’ve never considered myself one. Whenever I say, “Culturally, I am not a boomer,” my kids give me the business.
I understand the younger generation better than my own. I remain perplexed at my generational compatriots who become raving ideologues in their declining years. How could any of that nonsense be a topic to contemplate with the years/days you have left?
Ideology and politics interest me less than ever. People are who they are regardless of the label attached. That’s neither good nor bad, and our fellow humans are the only option. “Jungle Book” is not a documentary.
I thank all of you who have stuck with me through all or a portion of these 59 years. I appreciate your kindness.
