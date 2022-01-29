Many of the transformative moments in my life are tied to books.
Oddly enough, I didn’t learn to read until I was 9 years old.
As you can imagine, this caused complications with my early years in the educational system. I did two tours of second grade. I wouldn’t wish my first trip through the second grade on anyone. The teacher yelled at classmates who tried to help me, saying I’d never learn unless I did it on my own. The woman took it as a personal affront, more like an insult, that there was a child in her class unable to read.
I wasn’t failing to read out of spite of the woman, although that would’ve been a legitimate excuse. The culprit was what I would call a mild case of dyslexia, something not well understood in the late 1960s-early 1970s.
Unfortunately, the teacher shared her negative view of me with others. During our once-a-week library time I was waiting to check out “Touchdown for Tommy,” a book all my buddies had read that I was excited just to hold. The school librarian spotted me in line and then announced for the entire room to hear, “You need to put that book back. You don’t know how to read.”
I don’t think there’s any person in my life I have hated more than I hated that librarian at that moment. I promised myself on that spot that I was going to some day read every book in that library.
Once I learned to read I read exceptionally well, and I more or less did read every book worth reading in that library — a drive fueled by a burning anger.
Anger is a negative energy but I tried to channel it in a positive direction and it did drive me through much of my education.
Accomplishment without enjoyment would be how I’d characterize those years. That is until the universe placed me in Sister Frances’ sophomore English class at J.F. Kennedy High School (now called Kennedy Catholic, for newer generations who apparently don’t know that Kennedy was Catholic).
Sister Frances assigned the class to read, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
It is hard to describe what reading that book meant. All I can say is that was the point I went from reading as an act of vengeance to being a reader — a lifelong reader. I can’t calculate how many hours I’ve spent reading, or wandering the aisles of public libraries — I quickly realized I’d never be able to purchase all the books I wanted to read. All of that was sparked by Harper Lee’s relatively slim volume, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
And I am not alone. If you surveyed those who grew up as white, suburban youth in particular, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” might rank No. 1 as the book that sparked a lifelong love of literature.
This week there was a news article about a West Side school district removing “To Kill a Mockingbird” from the required reading list for high school English. To be clear, the book was not banned, students can still search it out on their own in the school library.
My first reaction was heartbreak over young people possibly missing out on this extraordinary piece of literature.
There were so many people you wanted to identify with in that book. You admired Atticus for his integrity, courage, really his nobility (it didn’t hurt that he looked as handsome as Gregory Peck). Scout spoke to all girls who longed to escape the “girlie” confines — to be just as rugged, rambunctious and adventurous as boys were allowed. Jem was the boy a boy wanted to be, someone who would stand up for and reach out to those on the edges who others might discard.
My second, delayed reaction, was maybe this book was not transformative for everyone.
If you were a Black teenager assigned to read this book, who would you identify with? The Black man at the center of the story, Tom Robinson, is a secondary character, not really fleshed out beyond how Atticus portrays him in court. Not only is Robinson found guilty of a crime he didn’t commit, he is killed by the end of the book.
A Black teen might understandably see Atticus as yet another well-meaning but ineffectual white man. “To Kill and Mockingbird,” may not be an inspiration for a lifelong love of reading, but rather just another sad indictment of America’s flawed sense of justice.
This is where we sit in 2022. Books are being tossed from the shelves from both directions. Liberals aghast at books that reflect the biases, prejudices and language of the time in which they were written, seek to cleanse the shelves off all that might mar the perfected world in which they envision they now live.
From the other angle, conservatives fear any assault on their own mythological beliefs in America. The cooked-up hysteria over Critical Race Theory is, not surprisingly, primarily resulting in the removal of books by Black authors from public school shelves. Both ideologies share the desire to determine what’s known from the past, to somehow control the present and shape the future into their vision. It’s a fool’s errand, but a popular path to pursue.
At the intersection of these two movements there will bookshelves and they will be empty.
This battle over control of what students read is testimony to the power of the written word and how so many people fear it because they cannot control its impact.
You could argue that the most influential moment in the shaping of our contemporary world was mass distribution of the Bible. People read and interpreted — for better or worse — the words on their own.
All writers bring their biases, prejudices, influences of the time in which they lived and their mistaken notions and ignorance to their work. Readers bring their own versions of all that as well. The resulting merger or mashup that occurs in the mind of the reader is entirely unpredictable.
Books inspire, incite, engage, enrage, educate and mislead. Books lead you to laugh, to cry, to shout with joy, to spit in anger, to shake off the confines of your small town and become the person you know you are meant to be, to know there is a place that exists in this world where you can love the person your heart desires, and to fall in love with the idea of a person you may never meet.
A book is the most dangerous item you will ever hold in your hands.
Engage in an act of rebellion this weekend, read a book. I’ll leave the choice up to you.
