What if we had a reality button we could push and instantly see things as they really are, if only for a moment.
OK, that was the story line of the “Matrix” movies, but it also is a fact we don’t see things as they really are.
The first thing we’d realize after we pushed the button is that we’re nowhere near as good looking as we think we are, so no one would ever push that button again. It’s like the scene in the Harry Potter movie where Hermione sees herself from behind and the first thing she says is, “Does my hair really look like that?”
There are things we are better off not knowing.
The historical record of the human species indicates we’re not wired for 100% reality vision, but somehow we’ve made it to this point.
But sometimes problems arise. This week thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Why? Because they believe the election was rigged, that somehow the otherwise demonstrably incompetent Democratic Party successfully manipulated vote totals in multiple states (including those ran by Republicans) to fraudulently grant Joe Biden the presidency.
Where’s the proof? Well, after more than 60 court cases and bipartisan investigations on the state and federal level, there isn’t any, at least nothing beyond the usual mistakes made in vote counting.
But that does not change their belief.
And this isn’t just the QAnon conspiracy crowd. Photos from the insurrection showed some interesting characters with face paint and full torso tattoos, but also a collection of people who looked a lot like Midwestern tourists. It was like their kids had booked them a terrorism tour for Christmas and they were enjoying the show, snapping as many pictures as possible to show the grandkids when they got back.
News reports indicate there were at least six Republican state representatives in the mob. Once the film gets back from the Fotomat at the mall we should have a better idea of everyone who had a chance to put their feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, but it is becoming clear this was not a fringe freak show.
It not even evident that people believed the assault on the Capitol while it was happening. The insurgents, by and large, were not arrested. It would not have been surprising to have seen officers handing them coupons for 10% off White House tours as they left.
It would be farcical if it weren’t for the fact a woman insurgent (a U.S. military veteran) was killed during the attack and a police officer later died of injuries sustained while performing his duties. Also, three people died of health incidents during the melee.
This was reality putting its foot down on fantasy and saying, “Try as you might, you can’t escape me.”
I am not the arbitrator of what is real and what is not. One of my favorite writers is Jorge Luis Borges, often referred to as the master of magical realism. So, as a reader with a predilection for the mixture of the fantastical and fact, perhaps I am not the one to comment on this topic.
But I’ve also spent my professional career talking to people and asking them to tell me the truth.
I call tell you that over the past three-plus decades of doing this, the common ground — the table of truth around which we could gather to share of a cup of coffee — has become progressively smaller. Trump was not the cause, he was the logical conclusion of this trend.
Whose fault is that? Many will blame “the media,” but I think in this case there is an inescapable truth and that is we’re doing it to ourselves.
The why of that is probably a bigger question that is well above my pay grade to address.