It’s odd the things that stick with you over the years.
It is a night I remember almost nothing about except this:
I was home from college for the summer after my freshman year at the University of Washington. I’d been “hanging out” (also known as drinking copious amounts of Schmidt) with friends. I stumbled into my mom’s house a little after midnight. She and one of my sister’s were up watching the “Tonight Show.” I collapsed into a chair. They were talking to me but my vocal abilities were hindered. But when my sister asked my if I wanted something, I managed to clearly enunciate, “a glass of milk, please.” She handed me the glass, my fingers refused to grasp it, so it went straight through my hand and shattered on the floor.
“What did you give him a glass of milk for?” my mother yelled at my sister. “Can’t you see he’s drunk?!”
At that moment, I thought to myself, “maybe it’s time I moved out.”
There are so many transition points in life and we don’t always know when they’ll occur.
I was thinking about that over the holidays when Aidan was home from Willamette for his semester break. He was Aidan but not Aidan.
By that I mean, he was no longer the kid who had never lived anywhere else or developed the taste for personal freedom that even a dorm room experience generates.
Of course, Aidan did not stagger home drunk one night — he’s a much better kid than I ever was and it’s not even a close contest. But we (his family) were like the collection of band competition and cross-county meet T-shirts he left in his drawers rather than take to college — they still fit, but he just wasn’t as comfortable wearing them.
It is easy to forget — after we’ve spent decades of laying blanket after stifling blanket of adult responsibilities across our shoulders — that intoxicating first taste of personal freedom.
In my case, I got along great with my mom. In fact, I felt guilty when friends talked about arguments and conflicts with their parents that I had absolutely nothing to contribute. But that summer I knew that if I wanted to be an adult — feel like an adult, act like an adult and be treated like an adult — that was not going to happen in a setting where I’d always be my mom’s kid.
The Irish have a grand tradition of one son becoming a priest and one becoming the bachelor son who lives at home with his widowed mother (the father’s lifespan was truncated for some reason — see previous reference to copious Schmidt drinking). But there were usually 10 sons to begin with so we’re only talking about taking 20 percent out of the gene pool.
I knew I did not want either of those options. So maybe I had a little extra motivation to move out after that summer and not return.
As frightening as it is to watch Aidan mature, it was also heartening to feel, “he reminds me of me back at that age, except sober.”
In Aidan’s case he was home for five weeks (this school has long semester breaks), or as he said, “he was home for three weeks too long.”
His first week back at school, he got food poisoning off his first dorm meal and a few days later got hit by a car while riding his bike (thankfully it was a classic non-injury collision, as the blotter says). Even thought he spent the week puking his guts and/or eating pavement, during our weekly phone call he made it clear there was no place he’d rather be.
I guess that’s good. I’ve always felt the main purpose of a parent was to raise a child in a safe, nurturing, healthy environment that the child will want to leave as soon as it’s reasonably possible.
Mission accomplished! Just excuse me if I don’t have quite the spirit to put up the banner.