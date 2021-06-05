I live for the moments when I stumble across someone writing about something that never occurred to me.
A lot of things have never occurred to me so these are not necessarily rare moments in my life, but they are enjoyable.
Such was the case this week when I came across a column written by Vikash V. Gayah, a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Penn State University, advancing the idea that cities do away with left turns.
The column appeared in Thursday’s paper if you want to check it our yourself. The gist of his argument was that eliminating left turns improves traffic flow and safety. Even though I’d never heard of this idea, it is something that has been pursued elsewhere. Gayah wrote that in 2004 UPS changed its delivery routes to minimize left turns and that improved travel times and fuel consumption.
I’ll leave the traffic engineering to the traffic engineers, but what I like best about this idea is telling Ellensburg drivers they cannot make a left turn.
“But what if I turn left to reach my house?” I’d be asked.
“Just turn right,” I’d say.
“That makes no sense,” would be the reply.
“Of course it does,” I’d say. “It works because the Earth is round and eventually you’d circle back to a parallel universe where your house is now reached by making a right turn.”
“Say, are you that fella who came up with the idea for the roundabout?” I’d be asked.
“Can’t say,” I’d say before exiting stage right.
It’s a shame these conversations would be doomed to brevity because if given the chance I could explain my technique for properly utilizing the curvature of the Earth to dramatically reduce the need to use a vehicle’s brakes.
Daily observations indicate many people do not like to be told how to drive, where to drive, or what (if any) traffic rules to follow. There is an undeniable sense of independence and power when behind the wheel of an automobile.
On the same day I first read the no-left-turn column, I witnessed an expression of this irrepressible spirit in downtown Ellensburg. On Fourth Avenue, between Main and Pearl, a truck was blocking traffic while hooking up to a trailer to haul away construction debris from work being done in the Geddis Building.
The truck driver was hustling to get the trailer hooked up, but you could tell it was going to be a minute. A line of cars had formed. A woman parked in front of one of the drinking establishments decided to back out.
I thought to myself, “that’s silly, she’s not going to be able to go anywhere.” I misjudged this woman’s ambition and her direction of travel.
Instead of pulling out to head the correct way on a one-way street, she headed straight toward the stalled traffic. I’m sure the people in these cars were thinking, “what is she doing?” but they made way for her. She was able to wedge by cars to the intersection, where she punched the gas and forced oncoming traffic to stop to avoid hitting her.
The most touching part of this story was sitting in the left-hand turn lane (soon to be abolished) on Main was a driver’s ed vehicle. The student driver had that deer-in-headlights look and the instructor beside him appeared to be muttering something that surely was taking advantage of this educational moment.
Personally, I’m intrigued by the no-left-turn proposal, but I wonder if you could get around it by driving backward. I have a feeling we’d find out.