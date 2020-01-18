“Only suckers shovel snow while it’s still snowing,” my father always said.
Of course, he never said that, but it is one of the scripted lines used by the CGI de-aged re-creation of him I keep in my head.
He never said it because we lived in Burien. It snowed a few times in Burien but that never motivated anyone to shovel.
Once the snow hit the ground no one tampered with it because as it says in the Bible, “As Arphaxad begat Salah; and Salah begat Eber; snow begat rain.”
There were two things people in Burien did not own: an umbrella and a snow shovel. If you carried an umbrella you were immediately marked as someone who moved from California or who needed to be told to move to California.
In general, your Burienite refused to acknowledge the elements or adapt their lives to the ever-changing conditions. We also tended to get horrifically sunburned on the rare occasions that the sun wedged its way through the clouds.
In our defense, I don’t recall a store that sold snow shovels in Burien. We owned digging shovels primarily needed to bury dead pets. Burien was a tough town for pets partly because I don’t remember anyone owning a leash or having a fenced yard. Fences were for snooty rich people, who could be found securely ensconced behind them in neighboring Normandy Park. Leashes were overpriced, pretentious ropes and collars — well, if someone owned one it was for personal use.
It’s a tragic and well-known fact that according to Burien’s Wikipedia page not a single “notable person” has ever lived in the town, but I would argue that every person who lived in Burien was notable for the ability to behave in a way outsiders consider entirely nonsensical.
If there was a town that existed in a parallel yet opposite universe from Burien, it would be Ellensburg.
Not only do people shovel snow in Ellensburg, it’s the law that sidewalks must be shoveled. I’ve been here a little while — although far short of the 137 years I would had accumulated if it had occurred to me to move here when the town was founded in 1883 — but I’ve never witnessed the sidewalk snow ordinance enforced by either the police or the code enforcement crew. If an officer approached a person about this, chances are that officer would end up shoveling the walk, because that is Ellensburg in a nutshell.
Contrast that to Burien where I don’t recall ever seeing a police officer. We were “covered” by King County Sheriff at the time, who wisely never ventured across the First Avenue South Bridge, which with its patented reversible center lane was the home of the most head-on collisions in state history prior to its reconstruction in 1995. Plus, Burien’s residential neighborhoods didn’t have sidewalks. The first sidewalk near my neighborhood was a strip of asphalt, not concrete. It was as huge deal, though. People would come from miles around just to walk on it.
I saw an entertaining discussion, either on the Daily Record or the city’s Facebook page, where comments were made along the lines of, “Why can’t the city shovel the sidewalks? What do I pay taxes for?”
I like the idea of handing every city employee a snow shovel and a route (they could possibly deliver Daily Records at the same time), but it might not be practical. What would be practical and probably the most Ellensburg idea ever, would be to increase the plastic bag fee from 5 cents to 25 cents, and have the extra 20 cents go to the city to hire a legion of snow shovelers to descend on our sidewalks at the sight of the first flake.
But, what do I know. I’m the type of sucker who shovels the walk while it’s still snowing. It seems like I was destined to live in Ellensburg.