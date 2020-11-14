As unlikely as it may seem, the Nov. 3 election may end up bringing Trump and Biden voters together.
The reason in a word: empathy.
If there is anyone who understands how Trump voters have felt this past week it is the people who voted for Biden, namely because they are the same people who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Ask a Democrat where they were and what they were doing in 2016 when the race was called for Trump and they can tell you down to the most minute detail. It was our JFK assassination moment. It was a shock that seared, much like a branding iron.
I don’t give a moments consternation over a Trump voter not accepting the results and pining desperate hopes on the flimsiest of accusations. Just don’t send money to the Trump Defense Fund. That, my friends, is a scam. It’s just Trump stuffing his pockets with cash as he heads out the White House door.
I absolutely understand where you are coming from and will give you time.
You will be depressed and angry and at a loss for what other voters were thinking about. I know I was. Whether this lasts for the next four years is up to you. It’s absolutely doable, but I’d advise against it. Other people tire of it, even people who feel like you do, actually those are the people who tire of it the most. When your spirits are sagging you search for people to lift them, not join in stomping them.
What you need to be on the lookout for is unassociated moments you attach to Biden’s election.
In my case, about the time Trump was elected I decided to try to watch the “Game of Thrones” series. It was still ongoing, but I was roughly seven seasons behind.
We got the first episodes through Netflix and after about the fourth episode, I said, “How could America make a show featuring graphic scenes of incest and a horse beheading into one of the most popular shows on TV.”
The show had some interesting bits with the fantasy, sword play and dragons, but I could not see how people got past the other stuff. Admittedly, the last show I’d watched regularly had been “Seinfeld,” which was quirky at times but managed to successfully skirt incest and horse beheadings for nine seasons.
In my mind Trump and “Game of Thrones” became irrevocably joined. I could not see how Americans got past the disturbing elements each featured. But America embraced both. I was the outlier. Even now when I think maybe I should give “Game of Thrones” another chance — fans of the show assure me there is less graphic incest and horse beheadings later in the series — I can’t bring myself to do it.
What I learned from this is there is stuff people can get past that you can’t and you just have to accept that.
Right now Trump voters might be thinking that Biden voters are jerks and they are never going to forgive them or like them for that matter. Upon news of the victory, Biden voters were dancing in the streets as if there was no pandemic.
I hear you, and felt similarly whenever a Trump voter would smugly say “Elections matter,” every time they heard a complaint about a Trump action.
I am a die-hard Husky fan and I have plenty of friends who are die-hard Cougar fans. When the Husky football team beats the Cougs I thoroughly enjoy calling, texting and/or emailing my Coug friends and saying something like, “Hey, did you catch the game? In case you were wondering, your team sucks.” This never gets old, even though the Huskies almost always win.
But when the race was called for Biden, I felt no urge to rub Trump voters’ noses in the news. My first thought was this is going to be rough day for a lot of people.
That’s a start, isn’t it. Maybe it’s not the basis for a relationship but might be enough to stop us from spitting on each other. In 2020, that amounts to progress.