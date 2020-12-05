What’s frustrating is not knowing who to yell at.
As a parent, knowing who to yell at is one of your most valuable skills.
My kid is not getting enough playing time? Yell at the coach. My kid got called out on strikes with a man on third and two outs, and his team down by a run? Yell at the umpire. My kid got sent to the principal’s office for falling asleep in class again? Yell at the teacher because they should know that if they yelled at the kids they wouldn’t fall asleep.
Bottomline line, I can yell my way out of any situation.
My kid is floundering in what passes for public education in 2020? Yell at Ms. Edgenuity? Yell at Mr. Schoology? Yell at Principal Virtual Academy? Yell at (Pronoun Optional) Hybrid?
Yeah, might as well yell at the moon.
It is true you can yell at your kid but it is one of those quirk of human physiology that the louder you yell at a kid the less likely they are to hear you.
“Where are you at in this class?”
“Let’s go through your binder.”
That’s pretty much the gist of it. Assignments may be completed, or they may not be. They may have been turned in or maybe not. The online grading system has been led to believe that little, if anything, has been done since late September. But how’s that possible? Hasn’t he been “in school” the entire time? Wouldn’t someone had noticed?”
Edited transcript of late-afternoon phone call.
- “Your child has been marked absent or tardy in one or more class. Please check Skywardto determine what he or she has missed. Call to excuse your child’s absence (if you’re that type of parent, last part left unsaid but implied).”
- (— not to be confused with Skynet, which is the AI villain in the “Terminator” movies.)
“Yeah, not sure what you’re talking about here. He’s been in his room all day. If he’s not in class I don’t know what he’s doing. I’ll excuse him for that.”
Maybe it was just the time was wrong (quote from my favorite Dire Strait’s song, “Romeo and Juliet”). A boy coming of age, entering the “parents are idiots/rebellion” stage, suddenly cut loose from the traditional moorings and structure of the school day? How could that go badly?
Is this my fault? That’s one the possibilities. I didn’t see this coming, but nobody expects a pandemic (paraphrase of quote from “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”).
That’s no excuse, though, is it? To be honest, it looks a lot like an excuse to me.
Teachers are contacted. They’re sympathetic, but they’re stressed as well. No one volunteered to bring a dish to this potluck.
At times it has felt like the response to a kid drowning has been to raise the level of the pool, but that’s probably not fair to say. I admit I haven’t been overly charitable of late.
In general he has to get better at what he hasn’t been doing well and he needs to do it at an accelerated pace when he hasn’t kept close to the pace required.
In a way, my lifetime as a Mariners fan has prepared me for this moment. Against all available evidence and recent track records, you just have to believe. There’s no other option.
Philosophical Question of the Day: If a parent yelled in his living room and no one was there to hear him, would he still be yelling.