The challenge remains, and, remarkably, has become even more challenging.
The challenge, of course, is being a Mariners fan.
You’d think that following a team that’s never been to the World Series, hasn’t been to the playoffs in 19 years, has lost with teams featuring generational talent and is in the midst of yet another cyclical rebuild, would be challenging enough.
Well, if you thought that you probably wouldn’t be a Mariners fan, because the baseball gods do smile upon the Mariners, but it’s an evil, twisted smile.
Just as we were to embark on our annual season of hope (spring training), the Mariners proved they could take it to another level — another level lower.
In a speech before a Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club, then-Mariners CEO Kevin Mather managed to insult almost every category of Mariners player.
He insulted a Latin player, a Japanese player, pitchers, position players, young players, old players and admitted the Mariners were guilty of violating MLB’s union contract by manipulating when players are called up strictly for financial reasons.
If you’ve ever been nervous about making a presentation at work or school and wrote down key points on the back of your hand to remind yourself, it was kind of like that, except Mather had to write halfway up his arm. I imagine him toward the end, glancing down and seeing Kyle Seager written in the crux of his arm and suddenly remembering to say, “Kyle Seager is probably overpaid.”
One of my first vivid memories is watching the 1969 World Series between the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles on our Zenith 19-inch black and white TV (I was an Orioles fan). I’ve followed baseball intensely since then, but I could not tell you what the CEO of a baseball team does.
Apparently, it does involve knowing who is on the team (Mather got the name of the catcher wrong) or anything about the players (he said a Latin player who is featured in the team’s social media videos speaking excellent English, does not speak the language well).
I guess it makes sense. Those of us who have worked for larger corporations have experienced visits by the CEO where it is painfully evident the person has no idea who works for the company. But there are only 26 guys on an MLB roster and they’re on TV a lot. You should probably be able to keep those guys straight.
The beauty of baseball is a team can lose for a very long time. The Mariners are 44 years in without a trip to the World Series. The M’s are the only current MLB franchise that has not been to a World Series, but the Texas Rangers (60 years), Milwaukee Brewers (52 years), and San Diego Padres (52) have never won a World Series title. It’s been 72 years since Cleveland last won the title. The Chicago Cubs famously went 108 years without a World Series title. It’s one of things that makes professional baseball the best sport. This stands in sharp contrast to the socialist utopia of the NFL where “all teams are created equal, but some are more equal than others (New England Patriots).”
So, losing is not a discouragement to a baseball fan. Finding out your team’s organization has been led by a loser (Mather had been employed by M’s since 1996), is much more of a gut punch.
But perhaps this is the test to trim the flock down to the true believers. If you can stay faithful, perhaps you will be one of devout 144,000 Mariner fans allowed to ascend to the heaven that would be a World Series title.
This explains why I listen to the spring training games at my desk, follow anyone who even remotely mentions the M’s on Twitter and long for the day when I can again buy a ticket to a game.
There’s something wrong with me. There’s something wrong with the M’s. We were made for each other.