This one hit a little too close to home.
I’m not looking for your sympathy or a GoFundMe account, but my world was rocked a bit by last weekend’s Whipsaw Brewery controversy.
To those of you who missed it, the Whipsaw owners posted a couple of posters in opposition to Jay Inslee and the state’s COVID-19 restrictions as well as to professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem at games to draw notice to the incidents of police brutality against Black people.
None of that is earth shattering — it’s not hard to find people who hold those views. But there was the implication, if not outright statement, that if you did not agree with Whipsaw’s views on these issues (namely if you were going to complain about mask wearing and social distancing) you could take your business elsewhere.
In the name of full disclosure and journalistic integrity, I must divulge that I am a huge fan of Whipsaw’s beer. I would not recommend taking my word on everything, but you can trust me when I say it is excellent beer.
In fact, I think the two main things Kittitas County does best are beer and coffee (multiple top-notch producers of both products), to the point that it would make sense to redesign the county logo to reflect that.
But the other undeniable fact is I do not agree with the views of Whipsaw owners — not in the least. Should I read their statements to mean because I disagree with them they don’t want me in their establishment or purchasing their product? If I walked into the taproom wearing my (extremely) limited edition Inslee for President T-shirt would it get me automatically placed on the 86ed list?
It does not bother me if people have different views than me — it would be a very dull world if everyone agreed with me. That is not the way modern culture rolls, though. It’s more about disagree and divide nowadays. The free market provides luxurious echo chambers for each individual’s needs.
Whipsaw owners are entirely within their rights to express their views and tell people to take a hike if they don’t like them. Also, people who do not agree with Whipsaw’s owners are within their rights to take their business elsewhere and to encourage their friends to do likewise.
There are all types of bars — sports bars, biker bars, gay bars, country western bars and fern bars (OK, not many of those around). People accept that. No one walks into a sports bar and demands all 50 screens be tuned to the PBS documentary they’ve been dying to watch and then leaves in a huff with the request is denied.
Whipsaw’s niche might be more political than the norm, but it is probably popular enough in Kittitas County to survive. But it will cost them some customers, people who previously felt comfortable going there.
Any independent analysis would conclude that I don’t go out to drink often enough, but Whipsaw probably was a top two destination on the rare moments I did go out. I have drank there with liberals and conservatives and the beer tasted the same regardless. In fact the last time I was there, a friend who leans conservative bought me a beer and any one with any sense would tell you that’s the best tasting beer of all.
More often I’d buy their beer at Happy’s. The first time I saw Whipsaw’s beer at Happy’s I actually screamed. It was sweet the way the clerk gave me a moment to compose myself at the checkout counter. He understood what I was going through.
Maybe I’m just a bit sad because when things went cattywampus Americans always felt that they could sit down and hash it out over a beer — the old, “We may not agree on politics, but we can agree on a beer,” theory, which sounds like a 1970s era beer commercial.
Or, maybe I’m just bummed because I will miss out on a good beer — sometimes it’s best not to overthink these things.
Either way, this pandemic just got a little bit rougher to survive.