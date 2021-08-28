Nation of Mike: The back to school blues Michael Gallagher managing editor Michael Gallagher Author email Aug 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Gallagher Brian Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Monday we pack our eldest son Aidan on a plane heading to Ireland, where he will spend fall semester studying at National University of Ireland, Galway.I am more than half tempted to slip his 15-year-old brother Finn into his carry-on bag.I mean, who isn’t excited for the start of the school year in Kittitas County? Oh my gosh, usually my main worry at this time of year was whether we’d be able to find the appropriate-sized binder for each class at Fred Meyer.I am a firm believer and practitioner that a parent’s primary purpose is to be their child’s advocate in the education system, particularly in the early grades. I am not going to criticize a parent for arguing for or against any school measure if they feel it is in their child’s best interest to do so.In my case, I have a kid who does not perform well in online instruction. He also does not want to be in a setting where people do not take COVID health concerns seriously. If the public health recommendation is for masking, he wants students and staff wearing masks properly.So, he has an extreme dislike for online instruction, wants to be in the classroom, but wants that to be a classroom where his health and the health of his classmates are of paramount concern. I should be able to find that, right?At the moment it looks like Ellensburg High School fits his parameters, but it is a stretch to say they’re going to do it comfortably.Because although I can say based on recent board decisions, school will look like what we want, I also know it does not look like what other people want. I am a realist when it comes to knowing we could easily be on the flip-side of this equation.When there is core disagreement over how a child experiences school, how does that play out? Wednesday night the Kittitas School Board attempted to walk a tight rope saying it acknowledges the mandate, but doesn’t intend to police it.Ironically, the police have not policed COVID-19 requirements and mandates in Kittitas County, so in that regard non-policing is the norm.The state has the hammer in its ability to withhold funding, but it is not a bad bet to think the state will take a while to figure out how or if it would withhold funding.It’s a calculated gamble, but the Kittitas School District may be fine financially, at least in the short term.That noise you heard Thursday morning when the news of the Kittitas School Board’s decision became known, was certain Ellensburg parents revving their engines to get to Kittitas as fast as possible to enroll their child for the fall.Maybe that works out. Kittitas Valley parents who don’t want their child to wear a mask can send him or her to Kittitas. Parents who support masks as a measure to curtail the spread of COVID-19 can send their child to Ellensburg.It’s sad to think the community would segregate itself in this manner, but it also is the logical conclusion to where we’re heading.Tbh (as the kids say), I would not be surprised if the Ellensburg School Board followed the lead of the Kittitas School Board.Where would that leave me? Probably wandering the back-to-school aisles at Fred Meyer in search of the mythical 1 and 5/8th inch three-ring binder, lamenting the loss of simpler times.Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Gallagher Author email Follow Michael Gallagher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Labor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine TrailNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoors Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter