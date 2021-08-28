Michael Gallagher

 Brian Myrick

On Monday we pack our eldest son Aidan on a plane heading to Ireland, where he will spend fall semester studying at National University of Ireland, Galway.

I am more than half tempted to slip his 15-year-old brother Finn into his carry-on bag.

I mean, who isn’t excited for the start of the school year in Kittitas County?

Oh my gosh, usually my main worry at this time of year was whether we’d be able to find the appropriate-sized binder for each class at Fred Meyer.

I am a firm believer and practitioner that a parent’s primary purpose is to be their child’s advocate in the education system, particularly in the early grades. I am not going to criticize a parent for arguing for or against any school measure if they feel it is in their child’s best interest to do so.

In my case, I have a kid who does not perform well in online instruction. He also does not want to be in a setting where people do not take COVID health concerns seriously. If the public health recommendation is for masking, he wants students and staff wearing masks properly.

So, he has an extreme dislike for online instruction, wants to be in the classroom, but wants that to be a classroom where his health and the health of his classmates are of paramount concern. I should be able to find that, right?

At the moment it looks like Ellensburg High School fits his parameters, but it is a stretch to say they’re going to do it comfortably.

Because although I can say based on recent board decisions, school will look like what we want, I also know it does not look like what other people want. I am a realist when it comes to knowing we could easily be on the flip-side of this equation.

When there is core disagreement over how a child experiences school, how does that play out?

Wednesday night the Kittitas School Board attempted to walk a tight rope saying it acknowledges the mandate, but doesn’t intend to police it.

Ironically, the police have not policed COVID-19 requirements and mandates in Kittitas County, so in that regard non-policing is the norm.

The state has the hammer in its ability to withhold funding, but it is not a bad bet to think the state will take a while to figure out how or if it would withhold funding.

It’s a calculated gamble, but the Kittitas School District may be fine financially, at least in the short term.

That noise you heard Thursday morning when the news of the Kittitas School Board’s decision became known, was certain Ellensburg parents revving their engines to get to Kittitas as fast as possible to enroll their child for the fall.

Maybe that works out. Kittitas Valley parents who don’t want their child to wear a mask can send him or her to Kittitas. Parents who support masks as a measure to curtail the spread of COVID-19 can send their child to Ellensburg.

It’s sad to think the community would segregate itself in this manner, but it also is the logical conclusion to where we’re heading.

Tbh (as the kids say), I would not be surprised if the Ellensburg School Board followed the lead of the Kittitas School Board.

Where would that leave me? Probably wandering the back-to-school aisles at Fred Meyer in search of the mythical 1 and 5/8th inch three-ring binder, lamenting the loss of simpler times.

Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com

