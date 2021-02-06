Early in my career I worked for a newspaper that was housed in a complex with a much larger direct mail operation.
It was huge. The building had a massive press and loading facilities. It was so large an operation and created such a tremendous volume of mail that the building had its own zip code.
The business had been purchased a few years before I arrived there and the rumor was the purchaser had no idea a chain of newspapers was part of the sale — the direct mail component was the attraction.
Prior to the company’s summer picnic, one of my newsroom coworkers said to me, “Just wait until the picnic. You’ll realize how insignificant you are.”
He was right. The company had rented out basically an entire park at a lake and there were hundreds, if not more than 1,000 people there. I knew almost none of them. The newsroom contingent was contained to three decent-sized picnic tables.
I should point out these were still the gravy years for newspaper journalism — 18% profit margins and whatnot.
But that summer and stint with a large corporate structure stuck with me — there’s never, at least in my professional career, been that many of us.
It is probably true that newspapers have always attracted people with an outsized opinion of themselves. When three of us are together, we feel like we fill a stadium, at least with our self-importance.
Some may think it a character flaw, but I don’t think you can do the job without it. You have to not just think, but truly believe in your soul, that the moment you talk to someone or get them on the phone, the most important thing in that person’s life becomes answering your questions. If you can’t sell that, no one is ever returning your calls.
The beauty of this job is it’s never been just me, or any reporter perhaps outside of an elite few, but 200-plus years of me. A reporter is every reporter who came before, for better or worse. Why answer that question? Well, because people have always answered the question. That is just the way it works.
Those in the business in 2021 are as worried about about their jobs as people employed in pretty much every business across the United States. Getting paid requires making money. How newspapers make money has been evolving over the past few decades, and then COVID came along. Many of the businesses hit hardest — small retailers and those dependent on travelers — typically support newspapers through their advertisements.
But just as you’re doing your job and figuring ways to get by, so are newspapers. We’re battling, scraping and clawing just like you.
At some point newspaper became seen as apart somehow, but we’ve never been apart. We’ve always been you and you’ve always been us. There have never been all that many reporters at any one time, but each of us represents everyone else who came before. That gives us a depth — inherited and one each of us is responsible to maintain. It also means each of us can and will be replaced.
We all become bylines that future reporters look up and say, “Wow, I wonder how that got past an editor?”
We’re fighters, all of us still standing are. There’s something to celebrate there.