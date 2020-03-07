I can’t see into the future.
It’s as if it’s shielded by an impenetrable veil. I am highly suspicious.
It’s not that I felt I could see the future before, it’s just that I didn’t know that the future was explicitly blocked from my vision. There’s a difference there.
When I look to the future, it’s got that closed under construction sign, the paper over the windows, the whole we’ll-let-you-know-when-it’s-ready feel.
I’d blame Donald Trump because he was the ultimate “no one saw it coming” president. After the fact, it kind of made sense. Looking at how the vote went, it was obvious the political elite grossly underestimated how fed up people were with the political system ran by the political elites.
But it is not really about Trump, it’s more about just not seeing what is evident and then being embarrassed afterward.
For example, last week I was asking myself if Democrats were really going to go all in on Bernie Sanders. I didn’t see how it was possible but did not trust my judgement. And then, Joe Biden crawled out of his political grave and that became the thing, “I didn’t see coming.”
After the fact, it made sense — the moderates in the party finally got scared enough to come together. You just had to overlook the fact that Biden barely campaigned in most of the states and was outspent and out-organized across the board. But still, I feel comfortable understanding things right after they happen — that’s in my wheel-house.
The question is, what’s the future hiding? Given its recent track it’s something I don’t see coming.
Maybe the future, fueled by previously unimaginable technologies, has advanced faster than humans are capable of understanding.
We’re hostages to the future because it’s beyond our abilities. The future is now free to make itself up. We’re not even handed a script, just expected to ad-lib to whatever comes up like a second-rate comedy improv group.
Sure, this is working out fine for some people, such as 62 million Trump voters, but heed my warning — the future is perverse and seems to be in this for kicks and giggles rather than a sense for our well-being.
Through most of the course of human history, the future was just a split second ahead of the human race. People were still caught off guard by the unexpected — lightning bolts topped that list — but for the most part when rain clouds rolled in, people expected rain.
I am not positive when this started to change but my guess is 1938 with the splitting of the atom, World War II in general, and Nazi Germany and the dropping of the atom bomb specifically. The future began to believe we could not be trusted and gradually built a buffer — like the 5-second delays to make sure no one swears on network TV. But just as computational abilities have expanded exponentially in recent decades so has the future’s ability to move ahead. How far ahead, no one knows but it’s possible the future has seen “Avatar 5.”
Since WWII horrible things have happened across the globe, smaller-scale wars and whatnot, but we have not fulfilled our capability to near instantly annihilate ourselves. Do you think that’s by chance? The future is allowing us to slow-dance our demise through climate change but I think that reflects the future’s limitations and need to strike a balance between the probable and the possible — as in, it’s probable we’ll destroy ourselves but it’s possible we’ll take our time doing it.
All I know is that when I woke up Wednesday morning and looked at the Super Tuesday primary results, I could not help but shake the feeling that the general election vote was already in the books and if I just had that mythical 6G internet connection I’d have the bandwidth to search it out.
The future knows us well — we are its past. We’re an over-scheduled, easily distracted species prone to leaving the future up to chance. In other words, we’re suckers.
I hope the future is quirky enough to let the Mariners win the World Series. But I fear its humor runs more along the lines of President Donald Trump Jr. All we can do is wait and see.