It’s startling how much we assume we know and yet how little we actually know what the future holds.
This has been brought home by the COVID-19 outbreak, which redefines what the future holds on a nearly hourly basis.
We’re all at home shaking our Magic 8 ball and asking questions like, “Will I be able to travel on summer vacation this year?” “When will my kids go back to school?” “Will I still be employed in two weeks?” In response to each inquiry, “Ask again later,” floats into view.
It’s frustrating, but for once it is ripping to shreds the sham foisted on humanity for so long — the future never was guaranteed to happen.
It’s a tough one to wrap your head around. It raises the question: If there’s no future, what am I waiting for?
I wish I had an answer, but you could pump quarters into me all day long and I’m unlikely to deliver the desired payoff.
It’s oddly liberating — this release from the tyranny of the future.
How many of us disappointed ourselves or others by not achieving some future goal? The future tended to be unrelentingly judgmental.
But what if the future now has an “out of order” sign on its door?
COVID-19 potentially could curtail/eliminate every activity you anticipated conducting, could take away your job, and put a huge crimp in your payment-plan life whether that’s to obtain a car, house or kick-butt home entertainment system.
What does that leave? It leaves you and whatever you happen to be wearing — this is why your mother stressed the need to start each day with clean underwear.
Who was ready for that? Not this lad. I was counting on the future to deliver the past, plus — I anticipated the Past 2.0. I wanted slightly more money, slightly more free time, slightly more defined abs, slightly more family satisfaction through slightly more accomplishments from slightly more accomplished children.
I wasn’t asking for much, just slightly more. I wasn’t asking for a kick in the crotch, but guess what I got?
Yeah, the future may not deliver what I expected. I may have confused the future with the UPS guy. Wasn’t there some sort of pact, though? As long as we paid our taxes, flossed nightly, mowed the dandelions before they bloomed, lusted only in our minds and had 10 items or less in the quick-check line, tomorrow would dawn looking more or less like today?
I never saw this pact in writing and can’t recall who told me about it, but I am pretty sure that was the deal.
I should’ve been ready for this — I’ve prided myself (or kidded myself) that I was a free thinker. My freshman-year dorm roommate told me two things, I’ve built my life upon.
No. 1: He told me I was an “idea guy” — he didn’t mean it as a compliment.
No. 2: He told me, if he could think of it, it wasn’t funny.
I decided to structure my life around thinking ideas others did not think first, or didn’t think worth thinking at all. So, if the future isn’t what anyone thought it would be, it should be in play for those who think of things others do not.
A writer faces the blank page in thrall to its limitless possibilities, not in fear of the emptiness of the abyss. Maybe life suddenly is an epic length Bob Dylan song with no recurring chorus. Not everyone enjoys that type of stuff.
At times like this, when I am unsure of myself, I turn to the wisdom of one of my favorite writers, Jorge Luis Borges.
Borges said: “The future is inevitable and precise, but it may not occur. God lurks in the gaps.”
That may explain why the future may have happened in the past, but might not in the future. Ask me tomorrow, I may know more by then.