...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A male quail bravely scouts for danger ahead as the babies and female admire his regal bearing.
Valor, courage, dignity — three words often associated with the majestic male quail.
If John F. Kennedy hadn’t already written “Profiles in Courage,” I would have composed it on the spot this past weekend, such was the inspirational event I witnessed.
As previously chronicled, we live in Quail Country on our block of East Second Avenue with multiple quail coveys in residence.
It sounds nice if you overlook the soul-crushing trauma.
If you ask the internet, and I don’t recommend that you do, the survival rate for baby quails is about 23%.
Last year in the span of one horrific afternoon, I watched baby quails get killed by a cat, and in a scene I cannot erase from my mind, pecked to death by a Steller’s jay.
Ironically, about a week before walking through Central’s Native Weed Park behind Munson Hall, I watched a Cooper’s hawk swoop down, grasp a small bird in its talons and fly off and thought, “that was so cool.”
The Steller’s jay reenacts the same Circle of Life moment and I jump off the porch, screaming, waving a broom in my hand. The Steller’s jay calmly flew off with the carcass, perhaps to later have it stuffed and mounted for display in his nest.
Like all Ellensburg quail lovers each spring and early summer I await the debuts of that season’s crop of baby quails with a mixture of joy and dread.
Imagine how the father quail must feel. We don’t have to imagine because they express those feelings in their selfless actions.
A blue spruce in a yard across the street is home to a quail covey. Our next-door neighbor puts out a bird feeder, which serves as a dinner destination for young quail families trying to make ends meet.
As correctly discerned, the journey from the blue spruce across the street to the bird feeder can be perilous.
One of the things I admire about quails is they think of themselves as the world’s fastest land animal. Why fly, even if wings are attached to your fabulously fat body, when you are so freakishly fast?
I watched a family zig-zag across the street, cleverly not running directly to the feeder (in case followed). They entered our property a lawn away from their destination.
Led by the male, they made tentative progress toward their dining spot until … danger!
Coming down the sidewalk was a teenage boy, earbuds rendering him oblivious, snapping his fingers and popping his gum. I am familiar with this species — it can wreak havoc across a landscape or a living room, depending on its habitat.
The quail family responded as one as if tuned into the same survival channel. The female and babies bolted to the left, and the male dashed off to the right — he was sacrificing himself by leading the danger away from his family. I’ve seen the movies — this is what the hero does.
The male had such confidence and conviction, that he didn’t even look back.
I think we all know the hero Bonnie Tyler was holding out for:
“I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night